Everton: Premier League 2021/22 fixtures and schedule

Everton will host Southampton at Goodison Park on the opening day of the new Premier League season.

The Blues are without a manager since the shock departure of Carlo Ancelotti to Real Madrid following the end of the 2020/21 campaign, but the new boss will welcome Ralph Hasenhuttl's side in the curtain-raiser on August 14 before a trip to Leeds on August 21.

The first Merseyside derby of the season takes place at Goodison on November 30 - a midweek encounter under the lights of the famous stadium - while the reverse fixture occurs at Anfield on April 23.

Everton make the short trip to face Burnley on Boxing Day in a repeat of the 2018/19 season, and the Blues will be hoping for the same outcome as the thumping 5-1 success at Turf Moor on that occasion. Brighton visit Goodison on New Year's Day to welcome 2022.

The 2021/22 Premier League season finishes on May 22, with Everton travelling to face Arsenal at the Emirates Stadium, where they ended their 25-year wait for an away win last term.

All fixtures subject to change.

August

14: Southampton (h) - 3pm

21: Leeds United (a) - 3pm

28: Brighton (a) - 3pm

September

11: Burnley (h) - 3pm

18: Aston Villa (a) - 3pm

25: Norwich City (h) - 3pm

October

2: Manchester United (a) - 3pm

16: West Ham (h) - 3pm

23: Watford (h) - 3pm

30: Wolves (h) - 3pm

November

6: Tottenham (h) - 3pm

20: Manchester City (a) - 3pm

27: Brentford (a) - 3pm

30: Liverpool (h) - 7.45pm

December

4: Arsenal (h) - 3pm

11: Crystal Palace (a) - 3pm

14: Chelsea (h) - 8pm

18: Leicester (h) - 3pm

26: Burnley (a) - 3pm

28: Newcastle (h) - 3pm

January

1: Brighton (h) - 3pm

15: Norwich (a) - 3pm

22: Aston Villa (h) - 3pm

February

9: Newcastle (a) - 7.45pm

12: Leeds (h) - 3pm

19: Southampton (a) - 3pm

26: Manchester City (h) - 3pm

March

5: Tottenham (a) - 3pm

12: Wolves (h) - 3pm

19: Watford (a) - 3pm

April

2: West Ham (a) - 3pm

9: Manchester United (h) - 3pm

16: Crystal Palace (h) - 3pm

23: Liverpool (a) - 3pm

30: Chelsea (h) - 3pm

May

7: Leicester (a) - 3pm

15: Brentford (h) - 3pm

22: Arsenal (a) - 4pm

The 2021/22 Premier League will start on Saturday August 14 - 34 days after the Euro 2020 final at Wembley.

The season will end on May 22 2022, with all 10 games kicking off at the same time.

The 2021/22 EFL season will kick-off on Saturday August 7.

Next season's League One campaign will finish on the weekend of April 30 2022, with League Two and the Championship on one of May 7 and May 8 respectively.

The League One play-off final will then be held on Saturday May 21, the League Two play-off final on Saturday May 28, and the Championship play-off final on Sunday May 29.