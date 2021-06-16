Everton: Premier League 2021/22 fixtures and schedule

Everton will host Southampton at Goodison Park on the opening day of the new Premier League season.
The Blues are without a manager since the shock departure of Carlo Ancelotti to Real Madrid following the end of the 2020/21 campaign, but the new boss will welcome Ralph Hasenhuttl's side in the curtain-raiser on August 14 before a trip to Leeds on August 21.
The first Merseyside derby of the season takes place at Goodison on November 30 - a midweek encounter under the lights of the famous stadium - while the reverse fixture occurs at Anfield on April 23.
Everton make the short trip to face Burnley on Boxing Day in a repeat of the 2018/19 season, and the Blues will be hoping for the same outcome as the thumping 5-1 success at Turf Moor on that occasion. Brighton visit Goodison on New Year's Day to welcome 2022.
The 2021/22 Premier League season finishes on May 22, with Everton travelling to face Arsenal at the Emirates Stadium, where they ended their 25-year wait for an away win last term.
Everton's 2021/22 Premier League fixtures
All fixtures subject to change.
August
14: Southampton (h) - 3pm
21: Leeds United (a) - 3pm
28: Brighton (a) - 3pm
September
11: Burnley (h) - 3pm
18: Aston Villa (a) - 3pm
25: Norwich City (h) - 3pm
October
2: Manchester United (a) - 3pm
16: West Ham (h) - 3pm
23: Watford (h) - 3pm
30: Wolves (h) - 3pm
November
6: Tottenham (h) - 3pm
20: Manchester City (a) - 3pm
27: Brentford (a) - 3pm
30: Liverpool (h) - 7.45pm
December
4: Arsenal (h) - 3pm
11: Crystal Palace (a) - 3pm
14: Chelsea (h) - 8pm
18: Leicester (h) - 3pm
26: Burnley (a) - 3pm
28: Newcastle (h) - 3pm
January
1: Brighton (h) - 3pm
15: Norwich (a) - 3pm
22: Aston Villa (h) - 3pm
February
9: Newcastle (a) - 7.45pm
12: Leeds (h) - 3pm
19: Southampton (a) - 3pm
26: Manchester City (h) - 3pm
March
5: Tottenham (a) - 3pm
12: Wolves (h) - 3pm
19: Watford (a) - 3pm
April
2: West Ham (a) - 3pm
9: Manchester United (h) - 3pm
16: Crystal Palace (h) - 3pm
23: Liverpool (a) - 3pm
30: Chelsea (h) - 3pm
May
7: Leicester (a) - 3pm
15: Brentford (h) - 3pm
22: Arsenal (a) - 4pm
Key dates for the 2021/22 season
The 2021/22 Premier League will start on Saturday August 14 - 34 days after the Euro 2020 final at Wembley.
The season will end on May 22 2022, with all 10 games kicking off at the same time.
The 2021/22 EFL season will kick-off on Saturday August 7.
Next season's League One campaign will finish on the weekend of April 30 2022, with League Two and the Championship on one of May 7 and May 8 respectively.
The League One play-off final will then be held on Saturday May 21, the League Two play-off final on Saturday May 28, and the Championship play-off final on Sunday May 29.