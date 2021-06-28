Rafa Benitez: Merseyside Police investigating threatening banner apparently aimed at prospective Everton boss

Merseyside Police are investigating after a threatening banner apparently aimed at prospective Everton boss Rafa Benitez was hung near his family home.

Images circulated on social media of a banner, reading 'We know where you live, don't sign', which was allegedly put up close to the Spaniard's home in Wirral - where his family have been living since his time as Liverpool manager.

Benitez's Anfield past has sparked widespread opposition to his appointment among Evertonians, and various banners have been displayed around Goodison Park in recent days.

The 61-year-old, who won one Champions League title, one UEFA Super Cup and one FA Cup at Liverpool, is set to be named as Everton's new manager this week after agreeing key aspects of his contract with the club.

He will become the Toffees' fifth permanent manager in as many years and will replace Carlo Ancelotti, who left Goodison Park to return to Real Madrid earlier this month.

Everton are understood to have considered up to eight candidates before deciding on Benitez, who left his post as Dalian Yifang head coach earlier this year.

Sam Allardyce believes Benitez can appease any Everton fans unhappy at his expected appointment simply by winning matches.

Allardyce, who lasted six months as Everton boss during the 2017/18 season, believes any ill feeling towards Benitez from supporters will subside if the team is successful on the pitch.

"The fans are on your side when you start winning, that is what it is all about," he told Sky Sports News.

"I'm sure there are a lot of Everton fans who are unhappy with the situation because of the rivalry with Liverpool. Rafa's track record is very good.

"You can talk about the style of football that you play, first it is winning and then winning and playing well is the ultimate goal.

"The style of football is talked about so much, it overshadows what is more important, winning matches and finishing up the league to match the expectation and money spent."