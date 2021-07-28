Seamus Coleman: Everton captain extends contract until 2023

Everton captain Seamus Coleman has signed a one-year contract extension, tying him to the club until 2023.

Coleman, who was appointed Everton captain in 2019, has made 350 appearances for the club since joining in 2009 from Sligo Rovers.

The 32-year-old made 25 Premier League appearances last season and looks set to remain a key figure under new manager Rafael Benitez, who replaced Carlo Ancelotti this summer.

"It's a massive honour to extend my time here," Coleman told evertontv. It was about getting my head down and to keep working hard like I've always done, and the club decided to reward me with that. It's something I'm very happy with.

"Hopefully now I can keep going as long as possible, give my experience to the younger lads, help and support them in any way I can, and contribute on the pitch as much as possible."

Everton haven't claimed major silverware since winning the FA Cup in 1995, and Coleman says he remains set on ending the club's wait for a trophy.

"I keep saying it and make no apologies for it, winning is what we're here to do," Coleman said "The whole football club's vision is to break that barrier (to win silverware again). My job in the process is to be sure we are doing all the right things behind the scenes, on the training pitch, the best way possible.

"It's about being the best we can every day, making sure we demand more off each other. It's something that I need to do, the senior players need to do and the new players need to do.

"It's very easy to sit here and say it but we all need to show the right attitude at the club and hopefully that can help us going forward."

Image: Coleman could make his 300th Premier League appearance on the opening weekend of the new season

Coleman could be in line for his 300th Premier League appearance - all coming for Everton - when they begin their Premier League campaign at home to Southampton on Saturday, August 14.

Everton chairman Bill Kenwright said: "I'm sure I speak on behalf of everyone connected with Everton when I say I'm delighted that Seamus has signed this contract extension.

"Since his man-of-the-match performance on his Premier League debut almost 12 years ago, he has displayed all the qualities Evertonians love - skill, passion, determination, and an unrelenting desire to win and to be the best.

"A loyal, universally respected leader who has worn our shirt with pride no less than 350 times and on every single occasion has given his all - just as he does every day in training and when he represents us in the community.

"It takes a lot to become thought of as a legend at Everton - but Seamus is right up there with the very best…and knowing Seamus, I'm sure there's even more to come."