Rafael Benitez says decision to let James Rodriguez leave Goodison Park the right one for both parties

Rafael Benitez says the decision to let James Rodriguez leave Everton was the right decision for both the player and the club.

James departed Goodison Park for Qatari side Al Rayyan on Wednesday, bringing to a close his year on Merseyside.

The 30-year-old did not feature for Everton following the summer arrival of Benitez, who hinted that getting the Colombian off the wage bill was a sensible financial decision.

Image: Benitez says Everton have to balance maximising their resources while safeguarding their financial future

"James is a very easy and complicated issue," Benitez said. "That is the Premier League, that is Everton Football Club, and then when you have a player in the situation that we have, that can be available just 50 per cent of the games overall in the Premier League.

"It is not something that we can manage easily. We have to maximise the resources that we have, and that is the situation.

"It is not easy to find good offers when you want. You have to manage the offers when they are there, and that was the time.

"We couldn't find the right ones before, that was the right one for him, he is happy with that and we have to do it because we have to maximise our resources and then we have to be sure the long-term future of the club is protected."

Everton welcome pointless Norwich to Goodison Park on Saturday, but will have to contend with a lengthy injury list that includes captain Seamus Coleman (hamstring) and forwards Dominic Calvert-Lewin (quadriceps) and Richarlison (knee).

However, Benitez could have goalkeeper Jordan Pickford back in contention after the England international missed last weekend's 3-0 defeat at Aston Villa.