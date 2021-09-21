QPR 2-2 Everton (8-7 on pens): Rangers reach Carabao Cup fourth round after penalty-shootout win

QPR saw off Everton 8-7 in a dramatic penalty shootout to reach the fourth round of the Carabao Cup.

The Championship side had twice taken the lead in normal time at the Kiyan Prince Foundation Stadium thanks to a Charlie Austin double, but goals from Lucas Digne and Andros Townsend twice levelled the game.

Eventually, it was Rangers who reached the next stage of the competition, though, as Tom Davies missed the 15th penalty of the shootout - following 14 successful efforts - and Jimmy Dunne stepped up for QPR to settle the tie.

QPR pegged back twice but through on penalties

Image: Charlie Austin scored twice for QPR

QPR were coming off the back of back-to-back defeats in the Championship, but you wouldn't have known by the confidence they showed as they buzzed around the pitch in the first half.

Sam McCallum, Ilias Chair and Chris Willock, in particular, were causing problems down the left side, and it was their combination which led to Austin's opener on 18 minutes, as McCallum's cross was palmed into the path of the striker by Asmir Begovic, who strained all his neck muscles on the rise to nod the ball back over the line.

That goal seemed to wake Everton up a little, and moments after Alex Iwobi missed a glorious opportunity to put them level after an error from Yoann Barbet, they did find the equaliser on 30 minutes as Townsend's smart ball over the top found the run of Digne, who slotted coolly inside the near post.

That did not deter QPR, however, and four minutes later Austin restored their lead, glancing a header from Chair's cross past Begovic and into the bottom corner.

Image: Andros Townsend celebrates equalising for Everton

The second half began as breathlessly as the first period ended, and within two minutes of the restart Everton were back level again. QPR failed to deal with a corner properly that was swung into the near post, and Townsend was alert in the box to prod it home after Seny Dieng had parried the ball into his path.

Everton controlled the rest of the proceedings but couldn't find the necessary breakthrough as the game went to penalties.

After the first 14 attempts were put away it was Davies who saw his effort saved by Dieng, and Jimmy Dunne stepped up to slot home the decisive kick, sealing an 8-7 shootout win and QPR's passage into the fourth round.

What the managers said...

QPR's Mark Warburton: "I thought we were very, very good from the first whistle. We were incisive and played on the front foot. We conceded early in the second half and rode our luck a bit, but we hung on and then the shootout went our way.

"To a man our players deserve so much credit. The penalties from both teams were high quality, but they showed great character. It's what a cup tie is about, and it was a great evening for the fans."

Everton's Rafa Benitez: "It's always bad to go out, it doesn't matter how. The game had a lot of intensity and in the second half we had enough chances to win the game.

"With these kinds of games if you do enough to win and you have to be disappointed. We will learn for the future and be ready for the game on Saturday."

Man of the Match - Andros Townsend

One man who didn't deserve to be on the losing side was Townsend, who looks a man reborn at Everton this season. He twice dragged his side back into the game with a lovely assist for Digne then a poacher's effort for the second. If he can maintain this type of form then he will continue to prove a bargain for Rafa Benitez this season.

What's next?

QPR head to West Brom for a Sky Bet Championship clash on Friday night, live on Sky Sports Football from 7pm ahead of a 7.45pm kick-off. Everton are back in Premier League action on Saturday as they host Norwich at Goodison Park at 3pm.

When is the draw for the Carabao Cup fourth round?

The fourth-round draw will take place after Manchester United's third-round clash with West Ham on Wednesday night; kick-off 7.45pm. The draw will be live on Sky Sports Main Event and Sky Sports Football.