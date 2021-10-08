Lucas Digne: Everton left-back withdraws from France Nations League squad due to hamstring injury

Everton left-back Lucas Digne has withdrawn from France's Nations League squad due to a "minor" hamstring injury.
On their website, Everton said he will "return to USM Finch Farm to be assessed by the club's medical team."
The 28-year-old has played every minute of Everton's Premier League campaign so far, as they have had an impressive start under Rafael Benitez.
Everton are fifth in the table after seven games, but tied on 14 points with Manchester City and Manchester United who are in third and fourth.
However, Digne's availability for their next game - when they host ninth-place West Ham on Sunday, October 17 - is unclear after he was suffering "muscle pain" in training on Tuesday and missed out on France's Nations League match on Thursday.
Trending
- Staveley: We want PL title | Bruce 'realistic' over future
- Newcastle takeover Q&A: Owners worth £320bn - so what next?
- P1: Hamilton beats Verstappen but penalty confirmed
- Fury: My weight won't matter against Wilder
- Are Van de Beek's Man Utd days numbered?
- Ronaldo, Arteta win PL awards for September
- Newcastle transfer rumours: Lampard, Gerrard or Conte in?
- Hamilton to take 10-place grid penalty with new engine
- Pogba to decide future in summer: 'Let's see what happens'
- Newcastle takeover completed by Saudi-led consortium
Digne sat on the bench as France pulled off an incredible comeback to beat Belgium 3-2 in their semi-final, and will now miss Sunday's final against Spain.