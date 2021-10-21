Richarlison: Everton forward returns to training after month out with knee injury

Everton forward Richarlison has returned to full training ahead of their Premier League match against Watford.
He had missed over a month of action after picking up a knee injury against Burnley on September 13.
Back in full training.— Everton (@Everton) October 21, 2021
🐦 @richarlison97 pic.twitter.com/b6zSVloJJ2
Manager Rafa Benitez has been missing both Richarlison and striker Dominic Calvert-Lewin - who has been injured since August 28 and is out for several more weeks - but the Brazil forward appears to be in line to return on Saturday after a five-game absence.
Everton have been playing Salomon Rondon up front in recent weeks.
Although they welcome Richarlison back this week, Everton suffered another injury blow when midfielder Abdoulaye Doucoure suffered a broken foot against West Ham last weekend.
