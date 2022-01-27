Everton managerial search: Final talks with Vitor Pereira, Frank Lampard and Duncan Ferguson on Friday

Everton will hold a final round of talks with three candidates for the vacant manager role on Friday, with Vitor Pereira, Frank Lampard and current caretaker manager Duncan Ferguson in the frame.

The club continues its search for a successor to Rafael Benitez after the former Liverpool boss was relieved of his duties after just 200 days in the wake of Everton's recent 2-1 defeat to Norwich.

Former Porto and Fenerbahce manager Pereira has been in contention for the Everton job twice in the past, losing out to Roberto Martinez in 2013 followed by Marco Silva in 2018.

In an exclusive interview with Sky Sports News on Wednesday, Pereira revealed he had received "good feedback" after talks over the role with Everton majority shareholder Farhad Moshiri and chairman Bill Kenwright.

Lampard is looking for his first coaching opportunity since being sacked as Chelsea manager 12 months ago, while club legend Ferguson is currently in his second spell as caretaker manager.

Everton sit 16th in the Premier League and just four points above the relegation zone having won one and drawn three of their last 14 matches.

Everton Q&A: Why are the fans protesting?

Image: Everton fans want to see a change at the top

How are things going at Everton?

Not well. The Toffees are 16th in the Premier League having secured 19 points from 20 matches, with the side starting 2022 with three Premier League defeats.

A 2-1 loss to embattled Norwich was the final nail in the coffin of long-disliked manager Benitez and came just days after the club allowed France international Lucas Digne to join Aston Villa.

Fan favourite Duncan Ferguson took temporary charge but failed to steer Everton to a much-needed victory, with Aston Villa winning 1-0 at Goodison Park on Saturday with Digne providing the assist.

What is the current mood in the fanbase?

Image: A plane with the message "22 years of failure, Bill"

Fury fuelled by a need for change. Before Saturday's match a plane flew over Goodison Park calling for long-standing chairman Bill Kenwright's departure, with the trailing banner reading "22 years of failure, Bill. Time to go".

There was more anger on display after the final whistle as around 150 fans stayed behind to protest, chanting "Sack the board", "Bill Kenwright, get out of our club" and "We want our club back".

Frustration has continued to be expressed since then, with a number of supporters congregating outside the Liver Building - where Everton's commercial offices are based - before another protest took place on Wednesday night outside Goodison.

What issues are there at the club?

Please use Chrome browser for a more accessible video player Everton fans have put up banners against the club's board while another wrote a graffiti message after it emerged Vitor Pereira is favourite to take over from Rafa Benitez at Goodison Park.

Everton have no manager, director of football, head of recruitment or scouting chief, with few trusting those at the top of the club to make the right decisions and improve things.

The club have been owned by Farhad Moshiri since 2016 and the Iranian businessman certainly cannot be faulted for his financial backing, having already spent over half a-billion pounds on transfers since his £200m takeover in 2016.

Last week he committed another £100m to the club after increasing his stake to 94 per cent but he has consistently made poor decisions. On Wednesday, fans voiced their objections to potential new manager Vitor Pereira, agent Kia Joorabchian - reportedly advising Moshiri - and Kenwright.

What's next for Everton?

Please use Chrome browser for a more accessible video player Speaking on the Gary Neville Podcast, Gary wonders where Everton go from here after making some 'odd, obscure decisions' like selling Lucas Digne before sacking Rafael Benitez two days later.

There is a lot to fix but appointing the right successor to Benitez is key.

Ex-Porto and Fenerbahce boss Pereira looked to be the frontrunner and said he was hurt by fan opposition to his potential appointment, with graffiti sprayed on to Goodison Park saying 'Pereira out, Lampard in'.

But that has not put the Portuguese off wanting the job - something he explained having taken the rather extraordinary step of speaking mid-process to Sky Sports News.

