Everton midfielders Abdoulaye Doucoure and Fabian Delph each out for four weeks due to injury

Everton midfielders Abdoulaye Doucoure and Fabian Delph are each expected to be out for a minimum of four weeks after sustaining injuries.
Doucoure was forced off in the 65th minute of Saturday's 1-0 Premier League defeat by Aston Villa at Goodison Park due to a groin problem.
Subsequent tests have revealed the 29-year-old requires a period of rehabilitation under the care of Everton's medical staff.
Delph sustained a thigh injury during a training session this week and is now undergoing treatment with the club's medical team.
Pereira: 'It's time for Everton decisions' | 'Critics don't know me'
Everton managerial candidate Vitor Pereira says "it is a time for decisions" as he waits to hear whether he will be handed the role as Rafael Benitez's successor.
Pereira is understood to be the favourite to take over at Goodison Park and, in an exclusive interview with Sky Sports News, the 53-year-old revealed he had received "good feedback" after having talks with Everton owner Farhad Moshiri and chairman Bill Kenwright.
Pereira also offered details of his plan to turn around Everton's fortunes, saying his first task would be to install the "organisation" that has been lacking amid the club's fall to 16th in the Premier League.
"I had a few interviews - not just one," explained Pereira. "More than one interview with different people at the club.
"We discussed everything. I discussed with different people in the club and on the board.
"I gave them my point of view about the club and what I think about the team, because they asked me to come, Moshiri and Bill Kenwright and other people in the club."
