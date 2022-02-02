WSL: Everton sack head coach Jean-Luc Vasseur

Everton have sacked head coach Jean-Luc Vasseur after just 10 games in charge of the WSL side.

Vasseur's six league games in charge saw Everton win just once and lose on three occasions and leave the Toffees 10th in the table.

His last WSL outing in charge of Everton ended in a 3-0 defeat at West Ham on January 23.

Everton can confirm Jean-Luc Vasseur has left his role as manager of the Club’s women’s team. Assistant coaches Frédéric Piquionne and Franck Plaine have also left the Club. — Everton Women (@EvertonWomen) February 2, 2022

Assistant coaches Frederic Puquionne and Franck Plaine have also left the Merseyside club.

"Everyone at Everton would like to thank Jean-Luc, Frédéric and Franck for their service and wish them well for the future," a club statement read.

Image: Former West Ham striker Frederic Puquionne has also left Everton

Everton confirmed Chris Roberts and Claire Ditchburn would take temporary charge of the team while a managerial replacement was sought.

