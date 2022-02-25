Everton appoint Kevin Thelwell as director of football

Kevin Thelwell, formerly Wolves' sporting director, joins Everton as Toffees' new director of football, replacing Marcel Brands

Friday 25 February 2022 17:43, UK

Kevin Thelwell, who served as Wolves&#39; technical director from 2016 to 2020, has been appointed as Everton&#39;s new director of football
Kevin Thelwell, who served as Wolves' technical director from 2016 to 2020, has been appointed as Everton's new director of football

Everton have announced Kevin Thelwell will become their new director of football, bringing the ex-Wolves sporting director in from New York Red Bulls.

The club has called the appointment a key part of an 'ongoing strategic review into its football strategy and operation', following the departures of Marcel Brands and Rafael Benitez last month - as well as the appointment of Frank Lampard as manager, on the back of a run of results which have seen them slide to two points above the Premier League relegation zone.

Thelwell will act as Everton's strategic lead for recruitment, but also every aspect of the club's footballing departments, citing the first team, academy, coaching, sports science, medical services and analysis.

The 48-year-old joined MLS side New York Red Bulls in February 2020, and helped lead the club to the MLS play-offs in his first year in the USA. He also has experience in the English game, having served as Wolves' sporting director from 2016 to 2020, during which time they signed the likes of Diogo Jota, Ruben Neves and Adama Traore.

Thelwell told Everton's website: "I'm so pleased to be joining Everton and to have the opportunity to play a part in the club's ambitious journey. I'm greatly looking forward to working with Frank and the players and to helping the owner and board achieve their long-term footballing objectives.

"The owner, the chairman and the CEO all presented compelling reasons for me to join this great club and I am really excited to have the opportunity to work with them all and to move Everton forward. I can't get wait to get started."

