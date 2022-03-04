Frank Lampard says he and Everton team have not been impacted by Alisher Usmanov sanctioning

Everton manager Frank Lampard says the sanctioning of one of the club's main sponsors, Alisher Usmanov, has not impacted on his work at all.

On Thursday, the owner of USM, which sponsors the club's Finch Farm training complex, was the latest Russian billionaire to have restrictive measures imposed in response to the invasion of Ukraine.

Foreign Secretary Liz Truss announced "a full asset freeze and travel ban" on Usmanov, including the seizing of two properties - Beechwood House in Highgate, worth an estimated £48m, and the 16th century Sutton Place estate in Surrey.

It came after Everton had suspended all commercial and sponsorship activities with USM and MegaFon, where Usmanov is the majority shareholder, and the Russian smartphone company Yota, which is part of the MegaFon group and the women's team's shirt sponsor.

However, Everton boss Lampard says it is business as usual for him and his side as they prepare to visit Tottenham on Sky Sports Monday Night Football.

"I haven't had any conversations on that and it hasn't impacted on my side at all," said Lampard.

USM had also paid £30m for first option on bidding for naming rights for the new ground currently being constructed at Bramley Moore Dock and Lampard was asked whether there were any worries about the future of that project.

"I don't have concerns and by that I mean I don't have enough information to comment on the stadium," he said. "My focus has to be on the pitch and the job I'm here to do."

Dominic Calvert-Lewin could feature against Tottenham

Lampard is "hopeful" striker Dominic Calvert-Lewin will be fit to face Tottenham on Monday.

Calvert-Lewin scored three goals in Everton's first three Premier League matches this term but was then sidelined until the turn of the year with a thigh injury.

He returned for the defeat to Brighton at the start of January, but missed the loss to Man City at the weekend due to an adductor problem.

However, asked on Friday if Calvert-Lewin could feature, Lampard said: "I'm hopeful. He's going to train with us tomorrow and I've just spoken to him literally five minutes ago and he was very pleased with his session this morning.

"So hopefully he integrates with the squad tomorrow and we'll see how he is for Monday."

