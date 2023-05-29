Everton need sweeping changes from the top to avoid being dragged into relegation peril again

Everton manager Sean Dyche will allow his players to briefly enjoy their escape from relegation but he has already laid down the law that major changes are needed at the club.

Abdoulaye Doucoure's 57th-minute thunderbolt gave the Toffees a 1-0 win over Bournemouth and the victory which ensured they stayed up and extended their stay in the top flight to 70 successive seasons.

For the second consecutive season there was a pitch invasion at the final whistle - although nowhere near as many numbers joined in as 12 months ago when safety was secured with a game to spare.

There was a feeling inside the club that they did not want to be seen to be celebrating avoiding failure and that probably came from Dyche himself.

Sky Sports News' Vinny O'Connor assesses what needs to happen next...

What good is new stadium if product on the pitch isn't right?

"The football club needs an entire culture change," said O'Connor. "I know there's unhappiness among the fanbase when you look back to last year.

"At the training ground at Finch Farm, pictures were put up on the walls of the celebrations at full-time after that famous victory over Crystal Palace which guaranteed safety last season.

"The unhappiness is that Everton Football Club have won the league title nine times and really shouldn't be celebrating something like escaping relegation.

"The point was made on Sunday by Sean Dyche and the players I spoke to inside Goodison Park. Jordan Pickford and Conor Coady both made the point that a line in the sand should be drawn and Everton should not be facing the threat of relegation year after year after year.

"The direction and the plan to take this club forward should come from the top.

"When you see the protests from the Everton supporters, they certainly don't feel as though the direction has come.

"When you look at their record in the transfer market as well with the amount of money spent at this football club and the fact that under Farhad Moshiri's ownership, it's ultimately got steadily worse to the extent that on Sunday it all went down to that final game of the season for Everton to guarantee Premier League safety.

"What they need is a plan to move forward in terms of recruitment, off-the-pitch performance has to improve in terms of commercial revenue because they've been reliant to a certain extent on deals with Alisher Usmanov.

"Once the war in Ukraine had started, and sanctions against Usmanov came into play, that's affected Everton financially as well.

"In terms of what happens next, there's a massive reset button to be hit this summer. Dyche is in charge now and he'll be the man with the task of finding a way to start that rebuild and to start moving the football club forward.

"At the same time, he needs that clear direction and plan from above.

"There are signs that recruitment is improving, when you look at how James Garner performed against Bournemouth. He was outstanding, while Dwight McNeil also played a massive part in Everton staying in the Premier League.

"Someone like Amadou Onana, if he were to leave this summer, then Everton would clearly make a profit on that. It's again a way to help move this club forward.

"At the same time, there's also the new stadium being built at Bramley Moore Dock. The point is being made by supporters that what good is the new stadium if the product on the pitch isn't right as well."

Dyche outlines vision for future

Dyche is nothing if not realistic and within minutes of achieving his sole aim of saving Everton from relegation he delivered his verdict on the state of the club - and it will have made for difficult listening for his bosses.

The 51-year-old has built a career on plain speaking and pragmatism but until another season in the top flight - the club's 70th in succession - was secured he had to keep his own counsel, at least in public, on the state of affairs he inherited from predecessor Frank Lampard.

But in the immediate aftermath of the 1-0 win over Bournemouth which safeguarded the Toffees' future, Dyche laid bare the extent of the problems he feels have riddled the club and outlined what needs to be done to change.

Whether owner Moshiri, whose £600m-plus spend on players in just over seven years has almost hastened rather than failed to prevent back-to-back relegation scraps, will listen remains to be seen.

Image: Dyche celebrates Everton's dramatic escape

But Dyche knows throwing money at the problem is not the answer, especially as it has now effectively run out with the club making losses of over £430m over four years and facing sanctions next season for breaching profit and sustainability rules.

"The fans have been amazing, they want the club to be in the top end of the market but the club currently is not at the top end of the market," he said.

"We need solid thinking going forwards. We are not ready to be up there yet, that is quite evident.

"It is going to be building and progress and I need the Evertonians to understand that. I'll be very surprised if they [the club's board] say, 'Here's another war chest, sign who you like'.

"It's not going to happen so we have to be wise, recruit wisely and recruit players who, if possible, understand this club.

"They have to be able to handle what it is to be part of Everton. I'm learning that all the time and we have to be able to get that heartbeat and also talent as well.

"I've tried to be realistic since I've been here but the problem with realism is not many people want it because it sounds boring.

"But at the end of the day it is time for that. There was a time when this club went from 'let's just do everything' but there is a time for realism, that's what I've learned."

Carragher: Players are not free from blame

Dyche is already starting to sound like his old self during his decade-long stay at Burnley before his sacking last season in a relegation scrap from which they failed to escape.

He worked miracles on a small budget at Turf Moor, making the club a Premier League regular against the odds, and believes he can turn things around at Goodison Park.

But he needs the people in charge - Moshiri, chairman Bill Kenwright and chief executive Denise Barrett-Baxendale - to accept his version of what the future should look like and abandon lofty but unrealistic ambitions fuelled by influential agents, the owner's inexperience and a lack of joined-up thinking on a club ethos and recruitment strategy.

This is a club which are on their eighth permanent manager and third director of football since the billionaire took over in 2016.

Sky Sports' Jamie Carragher believes the winds of change must already be in motion if Everton are to avoid a repeat of this perilous position.

Image: Everton must ensure they are not in the same position

"I must say, I was really pleased that the vast majority of the Everton fans at the end of the game created that feeling within the stadium of, 'we shouldn't be celebrating this... we're Everton'.

"I'm from the city and of course Everton haven't punched above their weight for a long time. But to find themselves in this position two years running is awful.

"I understand the players will now be on a high as they've stayed up. They've haven't got that stain of being part of the squad which took Everton down.

"But when I hear things like 'the commitment, the mentality that got us over the line' - it's embarrassing that they've been in this position.

"Everton, with the players they've got, the money they've spent on this club - almost £700m - so they shouldn't be celebrating too much.

"Those players have got away with a lot this season as there's been so many eyes on the owner Moshiri, Kenwright alongside Denise Barrett-Baxendale - they've taken a lot of the criticism.

"The supporters are singing 'sack the board' at the end of the game. I agree with that and something has to happen in the next couple of days on that.

"But in terms of the players, they've been awful, absolutely shocking this season so they shouldn't be getting away with it at all."

How big an impact would relegation have had?

Image: Leeds and Leicester's loss is Everton's gain

Everton's escape from relegation will not automatically free them from problems which caused that predicament and proposed new investment will have to inevitably bring changes at boardroom level, according to a leading academic.

While Premier League revenue has been secured for another season - extending their top-flight stay into a 70th season - a club which has cumulative losses of more than £430m in the last four years will have to make significant changes.

And while American investors MSP Sports Capital are poised to buy into the club, Kieran Maguire - from the University of Liverpool Management School's Centre for Sports Business - believes that will not come without strings attached.

Image: Abdoulaye Doucoure is mobbed after his decisive strike

Fans who have been protesting against what they claim is mismanagement by the current board, including chairman Kenwright and CEO Barrett-Baxendale in particular, will welcome that prospect but what impact it has on owner Moshiri's approach remains to be seen.

"Someone suggested £150m for 25 per cent, which would value the club around £600m. Newcastle went for £300m," Maguire, speaking about the new investment, said.

"If a new person was coming in, they'd be looking for board representation, more concessions from Moshiri and then where does it leave him: owning three-quarters of a football club and he'd walk away with a big loss.

"MSP are looking to bring two directors onto the board and for there to be changes on the existing board."

New stadium no panacea for finances

However, a new, albeit partial, boardroom will not sweep away all Everton's issues. There are deep-rooted problems at the club which the £600m Moshiri has spent on transfers alone have failed to solve.

That means it will take some turning around and - after back-to-back seasons of narrowly avoiding relegation - it could be a painful and complicated process with a squad overhaul likely to have to take place on a budget, potentially funded by existing player sales.

"It is not Football Manager where you think 'It's not going too well, I'll delete and reset'," added Maguire. "You have costs in terms of the infrastructure, legacy costs in terms of player recruitment.

"There won't be a lot of money to buy players but you still have the issue of wages at 90 per cent of turnover and this overhang of the Premier League charges.

"We don't know how long that will take to conclude - and the worst-case scenario is a points deduction.

"Football is a talent game and the talent follows the money. It could be you do a Brentford or a Brighton and you succeed at a point in the market but there is no evidence to suggest Everton are capable of doing that.

"How do you get around that? You pay them more money - and that extra money doesn't exist."

On the horizon is the new 53,000-capacity stadium at Bramley-Moore Dock but that, too, will be no panacea for finances.

"It will start to kick in for 2024, but it is not going to move the dial a huge amount," said Maguire.

"And Everton have a fanbase who are traditional supporters from Liverpool so monetising the corporate element may be more difficult."