Everton seal Premier League safety as Leicester and Leeds relegated on final day of the season

Leicester City and Leeds United were relegated to the Sky Bet Championship after Everton beat Bournemouth to preserve their top-flight status on a dramatic final day of the Premier League season.

Abdoulaye Doucoure scored the most important goal of his career and possibly Everton's history to save the side from relegation with a 1-0 win over Bournemouth.

Everton came into the final day with their fate in their hands, and Doucoure's stunning strike ensured there was nothing relegation rivals Leicester and Leeds could do to leapfrog the Toffees to safety.

Dyche: Everton has cracks, but it's not a broken club

Manager Sean Dyche insisted Everton was not a broken club after guiding them to safety on the final day.

"Obviously it means a lot," he told Sky Sports. "To me, I took over what they called a broken club. It's not broken. There are certainly cracks but it's not broken. We've shown that fighting spirit we needed.

"But I've told the players they shouldn't be in this state and we've got to learn. Next season is going to be a big season. It's a magic day but at the end of the day we shouldn't be in this shape.

"We needed belief in the group and I think we've done that well. As a staff we've maintained that, we've kept them believing. They've seen people dropping, we've got no full-backs, no forwards, but we've kept going.

"'Doucs' has been a shining light in that and he scores a cracking goal. He might have mis-hit it. But we have to learn from this experience. You're only a big club if you give big club performances and you do big club things. This is a big club but we've got to get it back to being there off the pitch and not just on the pitch."

Carra: Everton shouldn't celebrate too much

Sky Sports' Jamie Carragher:

"I was really pleased there was a feeling inside Goodison Park that Everton fans shouldn't be celebrating this. I'm from the city. Everton haven't punched above their weight for a long time, but to find themselves in this position two years running is awful.

"When I hear the players saying that commitment and mentality got them over the line… it's embarrassing. Everton shouldn't be in this position with the players they have got and the amount of money that has been spent, over £700m. I can understand the players are relieved, but don't be celebrating this too much.

"Those players have got away with a lot this season because all the eyes have been on the owner and those running the football club. There were cries of 'sack the board' at the end of the game, I agree with that. But the players have been awful, absolutely shocking, so they shouldn't be getting away with it at all."

Leicester City, who lifted the title seven years ago, became just the second former Premier League champions to be relegated, despite being West Ham 2-1 at the King Power Stadium.

The Foxes were on course to stay in the Premier League at the halfway stage of the final-day fixtures after Harvey Barnes gave them the lead against West Ham and lifted them out of the bottom three, but Doucoure changed the complexion of the relegation picture in Everton's favour with his decisive strike.

'Leicester did their bit but there was an air of resignation'

Sky Sports' Alan Smith:

"Leicester did what they had to do but Everton responded. It's a sad day. They've had nine great seasons in the Premier League, the miracle of winning the title and then the FA Cup. It's been a marvellous period in the club's history. Leicester have always been a yo-yo side - even when I joined in 1982.

"Leicester played well today. When you see James Maddison pulling the strings and the pace of Harvey Barnes you think they shouldn't be in this position. They have a lot going for them when in this mood. And fair play to them for playing well in these circumstances - it was as good as they've played for a couple of months. Leicester did their bit but there was an air of resignation."

Leeds United's bid to survive on the final day failed to get off the ground, with Harry Kane's second-minute opener inspiring Tottenham to a 4-1 victory at Elland Road which ended their three-season stay in the top-flight.

Leicester and Leeds join Southampton - who drew 4-4 with Liverpool on the final day - in next season's Championship after the Saints' 11-year spell in the top-flight ended following defeat to Fulham on May 13.

