Everton: Premier League 2023/24 fixtures and schedule

Everton will begin their 2023/24 Premier League season by hosting Fulham at Goodison Park on Saturday August 12.

Sean Dyche's side, who survived on the final day of last season, then head to Aston Villa on August 19 before returning home against Wolves on August 26.

The first Merseyside derby comes on October 21 at Anfield when Everton visit Liverpool with the return fixture scheduled for March 16.

Everton face a testing Christmas schedule, heading to Tottenham on December 23 before hosting treble winners Manchester City on Boxing Day and then travelling to Wolves on December 30.

They will finish their season with another difficult fixture when they visit Arsenal on May 19.

Everton survived on the final day of last season thanks to a 1-0 victory over Bournemouth.

All fixtures subject to change.

August

12: Fulham (h)

19: Aston Villa (a)

26: Wolves (h)

September

2: Sheffield United (a)

16: Arsenal (h)

23: Brentford (a)

30: Luton Town (h)

October

7: Bournemouth (h)

21: Liverpool (a)

28: West Ham (a)

November

4: Brighton (h)

11: Crystal Palace (a)

25: Manchester United (h)

December

2: Nottingham Forest (a)

5: Newcastle (h)

9: Chelsea (h)

16: Burnley (a)

23: Tottenham (a)

26: Man City (h)

30: Wolves (a)

January

13: Aston Villa (h)

30: Fulham (a)

February

3: Tottenham (h)

10: Man City (a)

17: Crystal Palace (h)

24: Brighton (a)

March

2: West Ham (h)

9: Manchester United (a)

16: Liverpool (h)

30: Bournemouth (a)

April

3: Newcastle (a)

6: Burnley (h)

13: Chelsea (a)

20: Nottingham Forest (h)

27: Brentford (h)

May

4: Luton Town (a)

11: Sheffield United (h)

19: Arsenal (a)

The Premier League season will kick-off on the weekend of August 11-13 and conclude nine months later on May 19 2024.

A mid-season player break will take place between January 14-20 and, in order to address the congested schedule across Christmas and New Year, no two rounds in this period will take place within 48 hours of each other.

Meanwhile, the Carabao Cup final will take place on Sunday February 25, the Europa League final will be held in Dublin on May 22 and the Champions League final will be played at Wembley Stadium on June 1.