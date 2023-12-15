Bramley-Moore Dock: Everton to remain at Goodison Park for 2024/25 season before move to new stadium

Everton have announced they are to remain at Goodison Park for an extra season and will then move into their new Bramley-Moore Dock stadium for the 2025/26 campaign.

The new waterside ground is still on schedule to be completed by the end of 2024 but a decision has been taken not to move mid-season.

"Firstly, and to be absolutely clear, our decision to not move in mid-season is not because of a construction delay," said interim chief executive Colin Chong.

"It is a club decision driven by a combination of commercial insight, a comprehensive review of the logistics required, an analysis of the potential impact upon our football operations and, importantly, fan feedback sourced as part of our recent stadium migration survey.

"Everton Stadium remains firmly on track, as scheduled, to be completed in the final weeks of 2024.

"All of this does mean that next season, 2024-25, is scheduled to be our last at Goodison Park.

"By the time we close the gates for the final time, Goodison will have been our home for nearly 134 years."

Everton to bid fitting farewell to Goodson

Image: Everton are set to leave their famous old ground of 134 years

Everton interim Colin Ching, in blog to supporters:

"I recently had the pleasure of attending a meeting with our Fan Advisory Board. The meetings are always honest and frank, providing both the fans and the Club an opportunity to discuss key matters impacting supporters.

"While the committee summary of that meeting is available for supporters to read online, I wanted to give all Evertonians an explanation and some background on one of the key Club decisions we confirmed directly with the FAB.

"This was the confirmation that the first competitive football fixtures for our senior men's side will take place at our new stadium at the start of the 2025/26 season.

"We will need to conduct test events at our new home, which will allow us to stress-test the stadium in a number of different ways in order to obtain our Safety Certificate. It will also give Evertonians a chance to see and sample the new facilities.

"Some of our test events will involve crowds of varying capacities, while others will need to be operationally focused and only involve our own staff.

"For a while now, the club has been looking at a series of events, tours and celebrations that will allow us all to pay tribute to one of the world's most iconic and well-known stadiums.

"Now we know the farewell to Goodison will be a year-long celebration, we can start to firm up those plans and we will begin to reveal more details around what is planned and how fans can get involved later this season."