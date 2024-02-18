Premier League predictions: Everton to grab valuable win over Crystal Palace on MNF

After landing his best bet 10/1 treble this weekend, our tipster Jones Knows sprinkles his analysis all over Everton's clash with Crystal Palace.

Everton vs Crystal Palace, Monday 8pm, live on Sky Sports

Everton

Crystal Palace Monday 19th February 6:30pm Kick off 8:00pm

At the time of writing, there's so many unknowns regarding Crystal Palace's team news and managerial situation. That makes putting together a sensible and measured prediction almost impossible. If the likes of Marc Guehi, Michael Olise and Eberechi Eze are all out and the manager situation remains up in the air, Everton should be taking advantage at 7/10 with Sky Bet for the home win but if an announcement comes that ex-Eintracht Frankfurt boss Oliver Glasner taking over, as reported by Sky in Germany, then it changes everything. Home win looks the play.

SCORE PREDICTION: 2-0

