Jarrad Branthwaite: Defender expected to consider Everton future after England squad snub

Jarrad Branthwaite is expected to further consider his Everton future after being left out of Thomas Tuchel's first England squad, Sky Sports News understands.

Newcastle's Dan Burn, 32, was called up for the first time for the games against Albania and Latvia, with Branthwaite overlooked despite having an England cap under Gareth Southgate.

Everton are braced for more interest in Branthwaite from bigger clubs this summer, after they rejected multiple bids from Manchester United last year.

And whether playing for a club competing towards the top of the Premier League would increase his England chances is now expected to come into the centre-back's thinking.

Sky Sports News reported last month about the growing interest in Branthwaite from a number of top clubs across Europe.

Liverpool, Manchester City and Spurs are among those to have tracked him this season, while the likes of Real Madrid are even said to have sent scouts to watch him, and United remain keen.

Branthwaite has just over two years left on his Everton deal, although it contains an option to extend by a further year, and he has been open to discussing new terms, with the club keen for him to extend further.

However, no formal negotiations have yet taken place with the new owners and they would face a difficult task competing with the financial muscle of those clubs considering moves for the defender at the end of the season.

Branthwaite is currently part of Lee Carsley's England U21s squad, coming on as a substitute in the 5-3 defeat to France on Friday.