Everton transfer news: Dominic Calvert-Lewin to leave Toffees after nine years with club

Dominic Calvert-Lewin has announced he is leaving Everton.

The striker, who joined the Toffees from Sheffield United back in 2016, confirmed his exit on social media and will become a free agent when his contract expires at the end of June.

He made 273 appearances for Everton in all competitions, scoring 71 goals, and earned 11 England caps, netting four times for his country during his spell on Merseyside.

However, injuries have been a problem and last season saw Calvert-Lewin endure a difficult campaign, scoring three goals in 26 league appearances and missing over three months between January and May due to injury.

Calvert-Lewin revealed in his goodbye message to the Everton supporters that he was keen for a "new challenge".

He wrote: "To Everton Football Club and the Evertonians.

"After nine remarkable years at this club, I've made the incredibly difficult decision, together with my family, to begin a new chapter in my career.

"This isn't something I chose lightly. Everton has been my home since I was 19 years old. It's the place that saw potential in me, challenged me to grow, and shaped me both as a footballer and as a man.

We believe it's the right moment to seek a new challenge and continue growing, but that doesn't lessen the bond I'll always have with Everton.

"Whether times were good or tough, your unwavering support never faltered. Celebrating goals at Goodison Park, feeling that roar, is an experience I'll carry with me forever.

"This choice to move on was not simply about me, it was a decision my family and I spent a long time considering together.

"I'm deeply proud of what we've shared, fighting for this club when it mattered most, scoring big goals in crucial moments, wearing the shirt with commitment and pride.

"My hope is that I leave with your respect, knowing I always sought to uphold the values of this great club."

