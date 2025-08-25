Tyler Dibling transfer news: Everton complete £42m deal to sign Southampton winger to take summer spend total to £124m

Everton have completed the signing of teenage winger Tyler Dibling from Southampton in a deal worth £42m.

Sky Sports News understands the deal includes £6m worth of easily-achievable add-ons and a 20 per cent sell-on clause.

The 19-year-old has signed a four-year deal at the Toffees.

Dibling featured 33 times for Southampton in the Premier League last season, scoring two goals, and was eager to explore a return to the top flight this summer.

Dibling becomes David Moyes' eighth summer signing following the arrivals of Thierno Barry, Jack Grealish, Mark Travers, Kiernan Dewsbury-Hall, Adam Aznou and Tom King.

Carlos Alcaraz's initial loan move has also been converted into a permanent deal.

Dibling's arrival takes the Toffees' spending to £124m this summer.

'Everton perfect fit for me'

The Southampton academy graduate says his new club is the "perfect fit" for him.

Dibling told evertontv: “I'm buzzing to sign. I felt the club already, even before I was in the building, just from social media and from people telling me about the club. I've never been so excited to play football and I'm just ready to get going.

“I think it's the perfect match because of where the club is right now. Obviously with the new stadium, the fans here are unreal and it has a family feel to it. I think it was the perfect fit and was a no-brainer to join.

“I think I’ve come to Everton at the perfect time and hopefully I can be here for many years.

“[The Brighton win] gave me a feel for the club. It looked unbelievable. I also played in the last men’s game at Goodison. It was so loud. I was looking around and thinking, 'This is quality'. That was a really good insight for me into what it's like here with the fans and the atmosphere they can create.

“There's no better feeling than when you're doing well in football and to feel that love from the fans is one of the best feelings ever. I'm excited to play here.”

The England U21 international made his first-team debut for Southampton as a 17-year-old in August 2023.

On working with Everton boss David Moyes, he said: “I think the manager is perfect for me. Obviously he's helped so many players before who were in my position. I've spoken to him and I know he's going to be good for me.

“There are so many players here to learn from, real quality players like Jack Grealish and Iliman Ndiaye.

“I’d say the wow factor in my game is my dribbling. That’s what I’m best at and that’s what I want to excite the fans, and I hope I’ll get to do a lot of it.

Image: Everton have completed the signing of Tyler Dibling from Southampton

“My aim for this season is just to play as many games as I can and to help the team as much as I can with goals and assists. As a team, hopefully we can have a good season and see where it goes.”

On his latest addition, Moyes said: “We are really pleased to bring Tyler to Everton Football Club. He is a talented young English player with lots of potential.

“Tyler adds to our attacking options and we will support him in his future development.

“We are eager to build a team that Evertonians can enjoy watching and be proud of, and Tyler can help us achieve that.”

