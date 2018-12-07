Bolton players yet to be paid despite assurances over November wage delay

Bolton's players have yet to be paid their wages for November despite assurances it would happen on Thursday, according to Sky sources.

Sky Sports News understands a discussion involving senior players and owner Ken Anderson took place towards the end of November in an attempt to resolve the issue.

The club's staff were paid on November 30, later than expected, however the players were not included.

The PFA have been in negotiations with the club for the past three days in an attempt to rectify the problem.

Owner Ken Anderson said on Wednesday that he was in discussions with two different parties interested in taking over the club.

In October, the club avoided administration after a loan was repaid to BluMarble Capital Ltd, with the payment also meaning they would not receive a point deduction or transfer embargo.

Bolton, currently 23rd in the Championship, face a trip to Norwich on Saturday.