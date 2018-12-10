Bolton players set to be paid after PFA broker a deal with the club

Bolton's players have not been paid November and December wages

Bolton Wanderers chairman Ken Anderson says he expects his players to be paid after a deal was agreed with assistance from the Professional Footballers' Association over unpaid wages.

The club's staff were paid on November 30, later than expected, but players were not included and another promise made on December 6 has also failed to result in wages being paid.

Anderson is understood to have written to the players assuring the money would be paid, however Sky Sports News understand the PFA also stepped in to providing assistance in resolving the matter.

Anderson issued a statement on their website that said: "Last Thursday l had what l thought was a constructive and meaningful discussion with several senior players and management, where l made a proposal to them about the payment of their November salaries.

"At the end of the discussion they thanked me for explaining and clarifying the position and said they would speak with the rest of the squad and get back to me.

"Later on Thursday one of the senior players sent me a text saying, 'we appreciate the offer you have made to us. Gordon Taylor from the PFA is going to act on our behalf and call you ASAP".

Bolton chairman Ken Anderson has reached an agreement with PFA chief executive Gordon Taylor

"Unfortunately, this meant that the payment proposal that l had made to them would now be further delayed".

"I subsequently had a friendly and constructive telephone conversation with Gordon Taylor from the PFA where he asked me if we needed any financial help and if they could assist us in any way. To be absolutely clear Gordon called me and the club had not previously approached the PFA for any financial assistance".

"During the conversation with Gordon we reached an agreement, but unfortunately the documentation that subsequently followed on Friday did not reflect what l thought had been agreed, which further delayed everything yet again.

"I had another conversation with Gordon yesterday, and what l thought had been agreed is now accepted and hopefully will bring this matter to a swift end and we can all move on".

Bolton were beaten 3-2 by Norwich at Carrow Road on Saturday and remain 23rd in the Sky Bet Championship table.