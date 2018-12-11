PFA to pay Bolton players' wages for November

Bolton's players have not been paid November and December wages

The Professional Footballers' Association (PFA) will pay Bolton's players individually to ensure they receive their November wages before Christmas, Sky Sports News understands.

Bolton's players have not received their salaries for last month and it is thought December's wages are also likely to miss the due date for payment.

Owner Ken Anderson is believed to have told the players that the money would be paid partly on Monday.

However, that has not happened and the PFA will make the individual arrangements until the club can fulfil its commitments.

Contractually, players can serve 14 days' notice on the club if the salaries aren't paid after two weeks from the due date, which would be on Friday.

There is no suggestion any of the Bolton squad have made that threat.

Anderson has cited cash flow issues as the reason for the delayed payment of salaries. He said on Monday that he had a "constructive telephone conversation" with PFA chief executive Gordon Taylor.

Bolton are currently 23rd in the Sky Bet Championship, inside the relegation zone on 18 points after 21 games.