Bolton Wanderers News

News
  • News
  • Teams
  • Video
  • Fixtures
  • Results
  • Tables
  • Stats
  • Squad
  • Transfers
More from Football

Bolton cancel Stephen Ireland's contract by mutual consent

Last Updated: 20/12/18 5:13pm

Stephen Ireland has left Bolton by mutual consent
Stephen Ireland has left Bolton by mutual consent

Stephen Ireland has left Bolton without playing a game for them after his contract was cancelled by mutual consent.

The 32-year-old linked up with the Championship club on a short-term contract in October, but the club have confirmed Ireland's stay has been brought to a premature end.

Ireland failed to make a first-team appearance for the club, who are second bottom of the Championship.

A club statement read: "All at BWFC would like to wish Stephen all the best with his future endeavours."

Ireland was a free agent following his release by Stoke at the end of last season but following his Bolton departure, the former Republic of Ireland international has only played five first-team matches since breaking his leg in May 2016.

Prior to joining Stoke in 2014, Ireland played at Manchester City for five years before moving to Aston Villa.

Play Super 6

Predict 6 correct scores for your chance to win £250K.

Also See:

Trending

©2018 Sky UK