Bolton cancel Stephen Ireland's contract by mutual consent
Last Updated: 20/12/18 5:13pm
Stephen Ireland has left Bolton without playing a game for them after his contract was cancelled by mutual consent.
The 32-year-old linked up with the Championship club on a short-term contract in October, but the club have confirmed Ireland's stay has been brought to a premature end.
Ireland failed to make a first-team appearance for the club, who are second bottom of the Championship.
A club statement read: "All at BWFC would like to wish Stephen all the best with his future endeavours."
Ireland was a free agent following his release by Stoke at the end of last season but following his Bolton departure, the former Republic of Ireland international has only played five first-team matches since breaking his leg in May 2016.
Prior to joining Stoke in 2014, Ireland played at Manchester City for five years before moving to Aston Villa.