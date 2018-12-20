Bolton cancel Stephen Ireland's contract by mutual consent

Stephen Ireland has left Bolton by mutual consent

Stephen Ireland has left Bolton without playing a game for them after his contract was cancelled by mutual consent.

The 32-year-old linked up with the Championship club on a short-term contract in October, but the club have confirmed Ireland's stay has been brought to a premature end.

Ireland failed to make a first-team appearance for the club, who are second bottom of the Championship.

A club statement read: "All at BWFC would like to wish Stephen all the best with his future endeavours."

Ireland was a free agent following his release by Stoke at the end of last season but following his Bolton departure, the former Republic of Ireland international has only played five first-team matches since breaking his leg in May 2016.

Prior to joining Stoke in 2014, Ireland played at Manchester City for five years before moving to Aston Villa.