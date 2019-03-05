Bolton Wanderers' home match vs Millwall on Saturday in doubt

Bolton home game against Millwall on Saturday is in doubt

Bolton's Sky Bet Championship home match against Millwall on Saturday is in doubt due to concerns about the club's safety certificate and money owed to police and stewards.

Bolton Council met on Tuesday to discuss the club's safety certificate and were not satisfied that the club were able to meet the required legal standards.

The Safety Advisory Group (SAG) agreed to give the club until 1pm on Wednesday to provide adequate reassurances, otherwise Bolton Council will be legally forced to issue a prohibition notice.

A spokesman for Bolton Council said: "The club has recently been unable to demonstrate it can meet the legal conditions of the ground's safety certificate.

"After consultation with all members of the SAG, the council has taken the decision to give the club 24 hours to address all safety concerns, otherwise we will reluctantly issue a prohibition notice.

"We understand some fans may be alarmed by this news, but the council is bound by legal process and we are not prepared to risk public safety by allowing any event to go ahead without proper resources in place.

"The club has the full support of the council and all the SAG agencies, and we are hopeful a resolution will be found."

On Monday Sky Sports News reported that Bolton's staff were told not to come to the club's training ground after it was shut as no food was available.

The club's staff, who are working as normal at the Macron Stadium, and players have yet to be paid their February salaries as the confusion at the Championship club continues.

Greater Manchester Police have also confirmed to Sky Sports News that they are owed money by Bolton.

Chief Inspector Colette Rose said: "We will always work closely with all of our football clubs across Greater Manchester to ensure fixtures can take place in a safe and enjoyable manner, and we have a proven track record of this.

"We seek to be flexible and supportive in our approach, and we fully understand the important role football clubs play in our communities. However, we need to ensure public money is spent appropriately and recovered fully when police deployments are made in support of private businesses.

3:23 Highlights from the Sky Bet Championship between Swansea and Bolton Highlights from the Sky Bet Championship between Swansea and Bolton

"As we are continuously working with our clubs, we will always try and find ways to work with them to meet the payments they owe us. In reference to Bolton Wanderers, we are continuing negotiations with the club to settle amounts owed to GMP for match day services."

Bolton are due in court next month to face a winding-up petition issued by HM Revenue and Customs, with the hearing scheduled to be held in the High Court on the morning of March 20.