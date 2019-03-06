Bolton sale hopefully completed this week, says chairman Ken Anderson

Bolton players and staff are still waiting to be paid for February

Bolton chairman Ken Anderson is hopeful the club's sale will be completed this week as he continues negotiations with several parties.

Anderson said the delays in the takeover process have been "disappointing" but to be expected, citing examples of Newcastle, Hull, Wigan and Charlton.

He also dismissed reports he is to receive a big profit in the sale of Bolton.

His statement read: "I can confirm that discussions are ongoing with several parties and I am hopeful that completion will happen this week.

"I would like to be able to give you more information as to why the transaction was delayed, but unfortunately, as l am sure you will appreciate, I am restricted by NDA (non-disclosure agreements) and confidentiality clauses.

"It is important however to appreciate that these transactions take time as was clearly seen with the recent Wigan takeover.

3:23 Highlights from the Sky Bet Championship game between Swansea and Bolton Highlights from the Sky Bet Championship game between Swansea and Bolton

"The sale price being quoted is very wide of the mark. Indeed, the proposals that I have had would effectively recoup what I paid for my shares, so no huge profit as is constantly stated in the media and social media."

Sky Sports News understands Bolton's players and staff have been told they will be paid their February wages on Friday.

Bolton have also provided reassurances that it can meet the requirements set out in the stadium's general safety certificate, after they agreed a payment plan to settle amounts owed to Greater Manchester Police.

The council is now confident that the club will be able to meet its safety obligations for upcoming home fixtures, starting with Saturday's game against Millwall.

Superintendent Julie Ellison of Greater Manchester Police said: "Following discussion with all partners from the Safety Advisory Group (SAG), we have been working with Bolton Wanderers football club and have agreed a payment plan to settle amounts owed to GMP for match day services.

"We know how important local teams are to their communities and we are continuing to support the club to discuss future fixtures alongside the SAG members."

Bolton are due in court next month to face a winding-up petition issued by HM Revenue and Customs, with the hearing scheduled to be held in the High Court on the morning of March 20.