EFL clubs set for dramatic day ahead of board meeting

Shaun Harvey is leaving the EFL at the end of the season

The EFL is set for a dramatic day on Wednesday, with a number of crucial issues on the agenda at a board meeting.

It will all take place against the backdrop of the impending departure of chief executive Shaun Harvey, who is believed to be being considered by the FA to replace its departing CEO, Martin Glenn.

Below, Sky Sports News gives the lowdown on which clubs could see key matter resolved, and what punishments they may face at the hands of the EFL.

BLACKPOOL

The EFL is set to decide whether to deduct 12 points from Blackpool after receivers were appointed to run the club.

Previous owner Owen Oyston, as well as his daughter, have been replaced on the club's board by receivers following a court order, due to a debt owed by Oyston to his previous business partner Valeri Belokon.

Owen Oyston has been forced out of Blackpool after a court appointed receivers to the club's board

Paul Cooper, one of the receivers on Blackpool's board, has confirmed there is interest in buying the club.

Blackpool could face a 12-point deduction due to the appointment of receivers - which would see them drop from 10th place in League One to the relegation zone - but Harvey has offered hope that it could be avoided.

Last month, he said: "We hope to find a solution that will deliver the stability that will benefit the club going forward."

CHARLTON

The EFL has confirmed it has been contacted by Charlton, whose owner Roland Duchatelet has 'demanded' they buy the club from him.

Roland Duchatelet wants the EFL to buy Charlton, and says his decision to purchase the Addicks was a 'mistake'

Duchatelet is looking to sell Charlton, and says buying the club was a "mistake".

As well as wanting the EFL to buy the Addicks, the Belgian businessman wants them to rent the stadium and training ground from him, too.

Duchatelet's 'demand' is unlikely to be accepted by the EFL, but will be discussed nonetheless.

COVENTRY

Coventry were asked by the EFL to provide an update on where they plan to play their matches next season, with their rent agreement with rugby union side Wasps to play at the Ricoh Arena set to expire at the end of the current campaign.

Sky Sports News understands Coventry provided the EFL with the requested update on Tuesday evening and that, while it will be discussed, no decision on the club's future will be made at Wednesday's board meeting.

The Sky Blues are understood to be optimistic of reaching a deal with Wasps, but face expulsion from the EFL if no agreement is reached before an extraordinary general meeting on April 25.

BOLTON

Bolton's home game against Millwall on Saturday is in doubt due to money owed by the club to stewards and Greater Manchester Police.

Bolton's game at the University of Bolton Stadium against Millwall on Saturday is in doubt over unpaid bills

Bolton Council met on Tuesday to discuss the club's safety certificate, and found they were not satisfied that legal safety standards would be met.

The Trotters responded on Tuesday evening, saying: "The club has provided written assurances to Bolton Council that it will meet the legal conditions."

On Monday, Sky Sports News reported Bolton's staff were told not to come to the training ground after it was shut because no food was available.

OTHER CLUBS

Notts County are in financial difficulty after owner Alan Hardy's interior design business entered administration, and HMRC has issued a winding-up petition over unpaid bills.

Notts County owner Alan Hardy is looking to sell the club

The Magpies have accused HMRC of an "extremely aggressive approach". Hardy is willing to sell the club, and says two acceptable offers have been made.

Birmingham are expected to be deducted 12 points after breaching the EFL's Financial Fair Play rules, with a disciplinary commission hearing set to be held next week.

A previous hearing was cancelled last week after a member declared a conflict of interest. Birmingham could be the first club to be punished under the EFL's profitability and sustainability rules, which were introduced in 2016.