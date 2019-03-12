Bolton confirm players and staff have been paid February salaries

Bolton have confirmed that all outstanding salaries for players and coaching staff have now been paid in full.

Bolton players were promised that their February wages would be paid on Monday if a club takeover had not taken place but when that failed to materialise, they were left furious with chairman Ken Anderson.

The squad released a statement to Sky Sports News in which they said they felt "extremely let down" by Anderson, before suggesting that their only option was to ask the PFA and EFL for help regarding the situation.

Ken Anderson confirmed on Tuesday that the Bolton players and coaching staff had finally been paid for February

Bolton responded by expressing their disappointment at the players' actions and insisted the outstanding salaries would be paid as a "matter of urgency", and Anderson confirmed the news on Tuesday.

"After a number of last minute hitches which caused some unforeseeable delays, I can confirm that all outstanding salaries for players and coaching staff have now been paid," he told the club's website.

"As I recently said, a great deal has and no doubt will continue to be written and said about my ownership and time at the club if the last few days are anything to go by.

"As they say, 'you are damned if you do and damned if you don't.'

"Hopefully, the takeover will be completed later this week and the new owners will be in place and will be given the time and opportunity to take the club forward."

Anderson admitted he understands the frustration shown towards him by both players and supporters but suggested there was little else he could do.

"Cash flow has always been a problem at the club, both before and since I became involved, and if it wasn't for Ed Davies and my limited financial support, I can assure you things would have been far worse," he added.

"I understand why staff and supporters seem to believe that it's the owner's sole responsibility to just keep on personally topping up the bank accounts and pay everything and everybody, but unfortunately that's not always possible.

"Paying the staff salaries late once and the players twice in the three years of my ownership certainly did not sit comfortably with me and is not something I would have chosen to do in other circumstances and I apologise unreservedly to all concerned."

Bolton face Sheffield Wednesday in the Sky Bet Championship on Tuesday - live on the Red Button on Sky Sports Football - looking to avoid relegation. They are currently five points from safety with ten games of the season remaining.