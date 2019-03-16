WATCH: Bolton goalkeeper Remi Matthews caught knapping in Wigan defeat

0:41 Remi Matthews was at fault for Wigan's third goal in Bolton's 5-2 defeat at the DW Stadium Remi Matthews was at fault for Wigan's third goal in Bolton's 5-2 defeat at the DW Stadium

Remi Matthews had a moment to forget for Bolton as his mistake edged his side closer to the Sky Bet Championship trap door at Wigan.

Hallam Hope used his initiative to score in similar fashion for Carlisle against Notts County last Tuesday, dispossessing goalkeeper Ryan Schofield having lurked behind him.

But while Hope's goal proved merely a consolation as Carlisle fell to a 3-1 defeat, Matthews' gaffe came at a costly moment for the visitors at the DW Stadium.

With the visitors trailing 2-0 courtesy of goals from Joe Garner and Gavin Massey, the contest was virtually put to bed 10 minutes into the second half as Joe Garner nicked the ball from the unaware Matthews and passed to Nick Powell, who rolled it into an empty net.

Gary O'Neil and Sammy Ameobi did manage to restore some respectability for Bolton, but further strikes from Michael Jacobs and Leon Clarke ensured a 5-2 win for Wigan and a miserable afternoon for Phil Parkinson's side, who remain 23rd in the Sky Bet Championship.

