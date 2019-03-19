Bolton Wanderers face winding up order with takeover off

Bolton's proposed takeover by a Cheshire consortium is off, Sky Sports News understands

A winding-up petition against Bolton Wanderers has been set at High Court for Wednesday, with a proposed takeover off, Sky Sports News understands.

If the winding-up order against the Sky Bet Championship club is successful, it could lead them to go into administration and receive a 12-point deduction as a result.

It is understood a potential takeover by a Cheshire-based consortium is off.

Bolton, who have successfully staved off five winding-up petitions in the last two years, denied reports they were handed two separate winding-up petitions in January this year.

Earlier this month, Bolton confirmed all outstanding salaries for players and coaching staff were paid in full after the squad were left furious by delayed February payments, following a takeover which did not materialise.

Chairman Ken Anderson had hoped to finalise a takeover after the issue was resolved.

"I understand why staff and supporters seem to believe that it's the owner's sole responsibility to just keep on personally topping up the bank accounts and pay everything and everybody, but unfortunately that's not always possible," he told Sky Sports News this month.