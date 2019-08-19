Bolton's League One game with Doncaster on Tuesday called off

Bolton’s Sky Bet League One game with Doncaster on Tuesday has been postponed.

The club were put into administration in May amid the backdrop of a proposed takeover by former Watford owner Laurence Bassini from Ken Anderson which turned acrimonious.

Bolton have been relying on youth players to help fulfil their fixtures as administrators look to secure a buyer for the club.

But amid concerns for the wellbeing of youngsters unused to playing regular first-team football, joint-administrator Paul Appleton has revealed they have had to call off Tuesday night's game at the University of Bolton Stadium.

"It is with real regret and a deepening sense of frustration that we have been forced to postpone tomorrow's fixture against Doncaster Rovers," read Appleton's statement.

"Whilst the threat of further EFL sanctions is obvious, nothing can be allowed to impact on the welfare of such a young group of players. With so many senior players injured or unavailable, the squad has performed heroically and deserves so much credit.

"But after consultation with the club's medical staff, it is obvious that to call on them for another match without an adequate break would be detrimental to both their welfare and development which cannot be allowed.

"We were able to bring in reinforcements before the match against Coventry because the deal was so close to completion.

"Now, following recent events, the legal position of various parties has altered which means a delay in completion. In this situation, it is very difficult to attract available players to the club.

"I will be discussing the implications with the EFL but in the meantime, I would call on all parties involved with the acquisition of the club and hotel to end this intolerable delay and secure once and for all the future of Bolton Wanderers.

"Further details on reimbursement for any tickets sold for tomorrow's game will follow."

Bolton began the season with a 12-point deduction for going into administration and are yet to win this season, suffering a 5-0 drubbing away to Tranmere on Saturday just days after being knocked out of the Carabao Cup 5-2 by local rivals Rochdale.