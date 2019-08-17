League One round-up: Watch goals and highlights as Lincoln maintained their perfect record

Lincoln maintained their 100 per cent record, while lowly Bolton were thrashed in Sky Bet League On on Saturday.

Blackpool started the day top and made sure of a third win in as many games with a 2-1 victory over Oxford.

Ryan Edwards opened the scoring with a close-range header in the fifth minute and Armand Gnanduillet doubled the advantage from the penalty spot at the end of the first half - but there was still time for Josh Ruffels to pull a goal back before the interval.

However, Lincoln displaced the Seasiders from top spot by defeating Southend 4-0 at Sincil Bank.

Jason Shackell headed the Imps into the lead just past the half-hour mark and further goals from Harry Toffolo (40), Tyler Walker (penalty, 48) and Bruno Andrade (81) wrapped up a convincing home success.

Tranmere picked up their first points of the season in style, beating Bolton 5-0 with goals from Ollie Banks (38), Morgan Ferrier (40 and 46), Connor Jennings (63) and Stefan Payne (75).

Sunderland picked up their first win of the season, coming from behind to beat Portsmouth 2-1 at the Stadium of Light.

Marcus Harness gave the visitors the lead midway through the first half but Jordan Willis powerfully headed an equaliser from Grant Leadbitter's corner five minutes later, before Chris Maguire completed the turnaround six minutes before half-time, tapping in Aiden McGeady's cross.

Coventry defeated Bristol Rovers 2-0 with goals from Jordan Shipley (45) and Gervane Kastaneer (82), while Kieran O'Hara's 24th minute own goal was enough to give Rotherham victory at Burton.

An added time goal from Luke Chambers earned Ipswich a 2-2 draw at Peterborough. James Norwood gave the visitors a fourth-minute lead but Posh hit back to lead through Ivan Toney (29) and Mohamed Eisa (62), until Chambers' late intervention.

David Wheeler's last minute goal gave Wycombe a 3-2 win over MK Dons. Joe Jacobson (penalty, 12) and Fred Onyedinma (37) had earlier scored for the hosts, with Jordan Bowery (32) and Jordan Houghton (penalty, 51) replying.

There was also a last-minute winner for the home side at Doncaster, 3-2 conquerors of Fleetwood. Cameron John (19), James Coppinger (39) and Wes Burns (90) scored for the hosts, with Conor McAleny (10) and Paddy Madden (56) replying.

Luke O'Neill gave AFC Wimbledon the lead at home to Accrington three minutes before half-time but Colby Bishop's 64th-minute reply earned Stanley a point, after they had Zaine Francis-Angol dismissed for two yellow cards.

Shrewsbury and Rochdale finished goalless.