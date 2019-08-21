Phil Parkinson resigns as Bolton manager

Bolton manager Phil Parkinson has resigned three years after joining the club

Bolton manager Phil Parkinson and his assistant Steve Parkin have resigned from the Sky Bet League One club.

Bolton have been in administration since May and Tuesday's match against Doncaster was postponed due to welfare concerns for younger players.

The club were deducted 12 points at the start of the season and fielded just three senior outfield players in Parkinson's final game in charge against Tranmere on Saturday - a 5-0 defeat.

A statement from Bolton on Wednesday read: "The club has received the notice of resignation from manager Phil Parkinson and assistant manager Steve Parkin and the matter is being considered."

Parkinson was the 15th longest-serving manager in the EFL, having joined the club from Bradford City in the summer of 2016.

He took charge of 156 matches during his time at Wanderers, leading the club to promotion from League One in his first season despite spending the entire campaign under a transfer embargo.

The 51-year-old then helped keep Bolton in the Championship having not made a single signing but his third full season was arguably the most difficult.

Problems with staff and player wages, as well as strikes and Ken Anderson's ownership, led to entering administration in May, by which time the club had been relegated back to the third division.

Parkinson agreed to stay on and assist the administrators over the summer but again encountered problems. As the sale of the club was delayed further, he was forced to field the youngest-ever Bolton line-up for the 0-0 draw against Coventry on August 10.