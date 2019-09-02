Bolton Wanderers re-sign Will Buckley on Transfer Deadline Day

Bolton have re-signed Will Buckley until January

Bolton have made their first signings on what looks set to be a lively Transfer Deadline Day, as new manager Keith Hill begins to revamp his League One squad.

The club were saved from possible expulsion from the English Football League last week and are desperate to seek reinforcements having played their first five games with just two senior squad members.

The Trotters announced the return of Will Buckley on a short-term deal until January as their third signing of the day.

The 29-year-old winger, who first signed for Wanderers in 2017, has been offered a new contract by Hill, who he played under at Rochdale.

Buckley has scored four goals in 43 appearances for Bolton and previously played at Watford, Brighton and Sunderland.

Earlier, Bolton confirmed Stoke winger Thibaud Verlinden was the first through the door, joining on loan until January, subject to clearance.

Thibaud Verlinden was the first arrival on Deadline Day

The 20-year-old Belgian started his career with Club Brugge before a spell in the youth set-up at Standard Liege.

Bolton later announced their second acquisition of the day with Liam Bridcutt also joining on a loan deal.

Jake Wright also looks set to join Bolton from Sheffield United

The Reading-born midfielder, who has also been capped at international level with Scotland, arrives from Nottingham Forest.

He signed for Brighton & Hove Albion in the summer of 2010 where he made over 130 appearances. The 30-year-old has also played at Sunderland and Leeds.

Sheffield United's versatile defender Jake Wright is also expected to arrive at the University of Bolton Stadium on Monday.

Bolton have lost their last three League One matches and are on -11 points at the bottom of the table after starting with a 12-point deduction after they went into administration in May.