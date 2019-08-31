Bolton Wanderers appoint Keith Hill as manager

Keith Hill says it is a 'privilege' to manage Bolton

Bolton Wanderers have appointed former Rochdale and Barnsley boss Keith Hill as the club's new manager.

Hill's appointment comes three days after Football Ventures (Whites) completed their takeover of the club, avoiding the threat of liquidation.

The Bolton-born 50-year-old replaces caretaker-boss Jimmy Phillips, who oversaw the club's third successive 5-0 loss to Gillingham on Saturday.

David Flitcroft will join as assistant manager, having previously worked alongside Hill at Barnsley.

1:33 Highlights of the Sky Bet League One match between Gillingham and Bolton Highlights of the Sky Bet League One match between Gillingham and Bolton

"It is an absolute privilege to become the manager of such a big club like Bolton Wanderers," Hill told the club's website.

"David and I are extremely grateful for the opportunity to manage our hometown club.

"My first job is to recruit a number of players ahead of Monday's deadline.

"The young lads have done really well and worn their heart on their sleeve and we're not looking to replace them but they need help and we need to strengthen the squad."

Phil Parkinson stepped down as Bolton manager last week amid the turmoil at the University of Bolton Stadium.