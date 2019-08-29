Bolton captain Jason Lowe wants normality after takeover

1:57 Bolton Wanderers captain Jason Lowe has called for normality and a new direction after the club was taken over by Football Ventures on Wednesday. Bolton Wanderers captain Jason Lowe has called for normality and a new direction after the club was taken over by Football Ventures on Wednesday.

Bolton captain Jason Lowe says he is relieved the club has finally secured its future but it now needs to find normality and direction.

Football Ventures completed its takeover of Bolton on Tuesday after the EFL had announced it had given Bolton's administrators 14 days to either sell the club or prove they could fund them for the rest of the season.

The club would have been withdrawn from the Football League if they failed to meet the deadline, but that situation has now been averted.

Club captain Lowe says finding a sense of normality and outlining a plan for the rest of the season is top of the new owner's to-do list.

"We just want that normality and direction," he said.

"We want to know what the plan is going to be as soon as possible. It's how quickly we can move to get some points on the board and start getting back up the division.

1:52 Bolton Wanderers Supporters' Trust's Maggie Tetlow hopes the club can put their problems behind them after a takeover deal was completed. Bolton Wanderers Supporters' Trust's Maggie Tetlow hopes the club can put their problems behind them after a takeover deal was completed.

"Hopefully we are over the line now and we can get some normality back. Slowly and surely we need to rebuild and start talking about football again."

Lowe feels there is a feeling of excitement back in the local area after a 'roller-coaster ride' of emotions during the club's period in administration.

"It's a huge relief, there is excitement again and optimism over rebuilding and having a fresh start, " he added.

"All the emotions have been lifted, we're so happy it's finally done. The rollercoaster ride for everybody, the media, the fans, the staff, the players. The local community rely on the football club."