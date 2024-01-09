Bristol Street Motors Trophy 2023/24: Free match highlights, fixtures and schedule for knockout stages of tournament

AFC Wimbledon, Bradford City, Brighton U21 and Wycombe take the first four Bristol Street Motors Trophy quarter-final places; Three more last-16 ties take place on Wednesday night: Blackpool vs Burton, Accrington vs Bolton, Peterborough vs Crawley
Tuesday 9 January 2024 23:26, UK
In the midst of the Bristol Street Motors Trophy last-16, we take a look at the 2023/24 competition so far.
Bolton won the Papa Johns Trophy - as it was called before the rebrand - for the second time back in April, with a 4-0 win over Plymouth in front of a crowd of just under 80,000 at Wembley. It was the biggest winning margin in any final since the competition was founded in 1981.
League Two Bradford knocked out League One Derby to advance to the last eight, thanks to Sam Stubbs' second-half strike, while James Tilley's double for in-form AFC Wimbledon sent Johnnie Jackson's side through at the expense of Oxford.
Wycombe are the only League One side to have secured a quarter-final spot so far, after seeing off West Ham U21 at Adams Park, meaning Brighton U21 are the last Premier League representatives standing after their penalty shootout win over Reading.
Three more teams will book their places in the quarter-finals - which take place in three weeks' time - on Wednesday night.
Northern section
Tuesday January 9
Wednesday January 10
Tuesday January 16
Southern section
Tuesday January 9
Brighton U21 0-0 Reading (3-2 on penalties)
Wednesday January 10
Peterborough vs Crawley, 7.30pm
Northern section
Southern section
The Bristol Street Motors Trophy final is scheduled to take place on Sunday April 7 at Wembley Stadium.
From the last 16 onwards, we will have highlights available to watch from every single game shortly after the full-time whistle.
The semi-finals and the final will be broadcast live on Sky Sports Football.
However, in May, Sky Sports agreed a new five-year deal to show over 1,000 matches per season in the Sky Bet EFL meaning, from the 2024/25 season onwards, for the first time ever, fans will be able to watch every match from the competition live.