Bristol Street Motors Trophy 2023/24: Free match highlights, fixtures and schedule for knockout stages of tournament

In the midst of the Bristol Street Motors Trophy last-16, we take a look at the 2023/24 competition so far.

Who won the competition last season?

Bolton won the Papa Johns Trophy - as it was called before the rebrand - for the second time back in April, with a 4-0 win over Plymouth in front of a crowd of just under 80,000 at Wembley. It was the biggest winning margin in any final since the competition was founded in 1981.

Last five EFL Trophy winners 2022/23 - Bolton Wanderers

2021/22 - Rotherham United

2020/21 - Sunderland

2019/20 - Salford City

2018/19 - Portsmouth

Last-16: Four teams through to quarter-finals

League Two Bradford knocked out League One Derby to advance to the last eight, thanks to Sam Stubbs' second-half strike, while James Tilley's double for in-form AFC Wimbledon sent Johnnie Jackson's side through at the expense of Oxford.

Wycombe are the only League One side to have secured a quarter-final spot so far, after seeing off West Ham U21 at Adams Park, meaning Brighton U21 are the last Premier League representatives standing after their penalty shootout win over Reading.

Three more teams will book their places in the quarter-finals - which take place in three weeks' time - on Wednesday night.

Northern section

Tuesday January 9

Derby 0-1 Bradford

Wednesday January 10

Accrington vs Bolton, 7.30pm

Blackpool vs Burton, 7pm

Tuesday January 16

Doncaster vs Wigan, 7pm

Southern section

Tuesday January 9

Brighton U21 0-0 Reading (3-2 on penalties)

Wycombe 2-1 West Ham U21

AFC Wimbledon 2-0 Oxford

Wednesday January 10

Peterborough vs Crawley, 7.30pm

How did the round of 32 pan out?

Northern section

Southern section

What are the dates for the next round and beyond?

Quarter-finals - w/c January 29 2024

Semi-finals - w/c February 19 2024

When and where is the final?

The Bristol Street Motors Trophy final is scheduled to take place on Sunday April 7 at Wembley Stadium.

How can I watch Bristol Street Motors Trophy ties?

From the last 16 onwards, we will have highlights available to watch from every single game shortly after the full-time whistle.

The semi-finals and the final will be broadcast live on Sky Sports Football.

However, in May, Sky Sports agreed a new five-year deal to show over 1,000 matches per season in the Sky Bet EFL meaning, from the 2024/25 season onwards, for the first time ever, fans will be able to watch every match from the competition live.