Reading chief executive Ron Gourlay leaves Championship club

Ron Gourlay admitted it has been a challenging time for Reading

Reading chief executive Ron Gourlay has left the club with immediate effect.

Gourlay, a former Chelsea chief executive for five years, only took over at Reading in July 2017.

"I think now is the right time for change," Gourlay told the club's website.

"I would like to thank the club's owners, Mr Dai and Ms Dai, and my senior management team for their tremendous support during a challenging period for the club.

"I wish the manager, his coaching staff and the players every success for the remainder of this season and beyond."

3:08 Highlights from the Sky Bet Championship match between Reading and Ipswich. Highlights from the Sky Bet Championship match between Reading and Ipswich.

Gourlay has over 25 years of experience in football and was also a senior director at Manchester United before joining Chelsea.

A statement on the Reading website said: "The owners would like to thank Ron for his hard work and professionalism since his appointment in July 2017 and we wish him well in his next venture and future endeavours.

Leeds vs Reading Live on

"Our owners will now work diligently to recruit the right replacement as CEO, focusing on continuing to grow the business and driving this club forward both on and off the pitch.

"Mr Yongge Dai and Ms Xiu Li Dai would like to thank Royals fans for their patience during this process and their continued loyal support and passion for this football club."