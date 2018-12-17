Reading in talks with Rio Ave over manager Jose Gomes

Jose Gomes says he feels loyalty to Rio Ave after they welcomed him 'with open arms'

Talks are continuing between Reading and Portuguese side Rio Ave, as the Championship club try to tempt highly-rated coach Jose Gomes to the Madejski Stadium.

Speaking after Rio Ave's 2-2 draw on Sunday with Belenenses, Gomes admitted that Reading had made contact with his current club, who are sitting seventh in the Primeira Liga table.

However, Sky Sports News understands talks are still some way from being concluded, 11 days after Paul Clement was sacked less than nine months after his appointment.

Gomes told reporters: "The interest (from Reading) is true, but the contact they had with me did not go any further than that.

"I've been out of the country for several years, and Rio Ave welcomed me with open arms and trusted my services.

Paul Clement was sacked by Reading earlier this month

"Almost all coaches want to experience the English football environment, and I do not run away from it, but I would never turn my back on anyone who trusted me.

"(It is) a decision that is very difficult to take."

The 48-year old is fluent in English and has previously enjoyed success managing in Spain, Greece, Hungary and Saudi Arabia.

Reading have endured a tough season in the Championship so far and are only outside the relegation zone on goal difference after Saturday's 1-1 draw at Rotherham.