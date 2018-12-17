WATCH: Liverpool loanee Harry Wilson talks through Derby wonder goals

4:32 Jonathan Oakes sits down with Harry Wilson to reflect on his breathtaking start to the season on loan at Derby County - including talking through his top goals Jonathan Oakes sits down with Harry Wilson to reflect on his breathtaking start to the season on loan at Derby County - including talking through his top goals

Harry Wilson has a goal reel as impressive as anyone in English football this season, but which has been his favourite?

The Liverpool loanee sat down with Sky Sports' Jonathan Oakes to talk through some of his incredible strikes for Derby, ahead of Monday's Sky Live clash with rivals Nottingham Forest.

Hit play on the video at the top of the page to see the Wales international discuss his goals and read on as he opens up about his top strike, the one he got lucky with, and how he's learning from Frank Lampard...

Against Brentford (September 22)

"It's definitely the simplest goal I've scored but, for me, it was an important one because it was the first goal I scored for Derby and I was desperate to get off the mark. For it to be an easy finish at the end was good for me to give me the confidence to push on.

Harry Wilson celebrates scoring for Derby

"I actually really like this goal because of the way we counter-attacked with speed and then with [Craig Bryson] putting it on a plate for me at the end. I was giving him the shout but he didn't actually look up, so I wasn't sure if he'd seen me or not!

Against Manchester United (September 25)

Wilson's 'knuckleball' free-kick explained

"This, without a doubt, is my favourite [goal] so far in my career. The way I struck the ball at the time and the stage it was on; being a Liverpool fan and doing that at Old Trafford was a great feeling for me.

"I hoped it would go where it went, but I was just trying to get it on target first and foremost. I felt if I did it would be tough for the 'keeper to hold it, then maybe we could get the rebound.

"I knew straightaway as soon as I hit it that I'd caught it sweet. It was nice to see it fly in; the keeper was a bit wrong-footed."

Against West Brom (October 24)

"I felt this was one of our best performances of the season to go to West Brom who, at the time, were flying.

"Jack [Marriott] sets me and I just thought I'm going to get it on my left foot and try a shot. I caught it sweet and the 'keeper was wrong-footed on this one as well. I feel he thought I was going to go in the left corner. If I'm in and around the box I feel that I'd back myself and my ability to hit the target."

Against Birmingham (November 3)

"I got a little lucky with the deflection! I tried to put it in an area to cause a bit of confusion and maybe one of us would get on the end of it, but I think it was their striker who ended up getting the touch.

"I've shot, but it was a cross-shot, if you like - trying to put it in that area where it's tough for them to deal with. Thankfully it took a nick and it's gone over the goalkeeper."

Against Sheffield Wednesday (November 24)

"Jack Marriott is trying to claim the assist on that one but I think it was more of a mis-hit shot! I could see it coming to me and it had a bit of spin, but it sat at a nice height and I was able to get my foot over the ball and see it go in the corner.

"It came off my laces, like the outside of the foot, so I felt that was important because, at that time in the game, we weren't playing well at all away from home."

Against Stoke City (November 28)

"It was a bit close to try and get the knuckleball movement on it. [Mason Mount] was trying to say maybe he could go over the wall, but we looked at the wall and you could see [Ryan] Shawcross who is a big lad, [Sam] Clucas as well. I just felt the best option was to go hard the goalie's side and it was nice to see it go in.

"When me and a few other lads stay out after training and do free-kicks, he [Frank Lampard] is always there to help us and give us his advice. But we all have our different techniques; I think with free-kicks, it all depends on what you feel comfortable with, whether you like to go with your laces or the curler, if you like."

Double against Swansea (December 1)

"This first goal is probably my favourite one from open play. I feel the way we worked it from one side to the other and then when it rolled inside for me I didn't really have a second thought, it just fell nicely into my path and I just hit it.

"It was [David Nugent's] run that made the goal for me. He took the defender that way for me to bring it onto my left and to finish it. I feel that, without his run, I don't think I get that opening in the game."

"I'd much rather score 15 of them than five great goals because, at the end of the season, it's the numbers that matter."