Matty Cash says Derby v Nottingham Forest is 'massive'

Nottingham Forest midfielder Matty Cash has described Monday night's game against Derby live on Sky Sports as "massive".

Forest are just three points behind their East Midlands rivals with Derby fourth in the Championship table ahead of the weekend's fixtures.

A win will see Forest overtake Derby on goal difference and Cash says that gives the match an extra edge.

Speaking as he gave out Christmas gifts at Newark Children's Bereavement Centre with team-mate Tendayi Darikwa, Cash said: "It's massive, we're all ready for it, we've been planning all week and we've still got a few days yet until we play them.

"We've been working hard in training, it's going to be a great atmosphere and we're ready.

"Under the lights, it's a great occasion. I've played in a few derby games before and I know the occasion. I know how big it is to us and to everyone involved, it's going to be great game and a great night.

"The build-up is massive, you see everything all over social media which is fantastic. We just want to get the game going."

Forest took part in a memorable 5-5 draw at Aston Villa the last time they played away and Cash is hoping they can score more goals as they look to avenge last season's 2-0 defeat at Derby.

"I'm looking for my first win against Derby, I've drawn twice and lost once against them but a derby is always a different game of football, there are always tackles flying in," he added.

"I think this season we have shown our aggressive side, keeping clean sheets and seeing games out and this Monday we will be looking to do that.

"Obviously we put five past Villa and we know we've got goal scorers in our team and everyone involved in the team is chipping in either scoring goals or keeping clean sheets, it all counts.

"We know we can score goals and we know Derby are a good side as well. We will be respecting that but we will going there looking to score as many goals as we can.