Championship Power Rankings: Aston Villa's Anwar El Ghazi top

Aston Villa's Anwar El Ghazi tops the Championship Power Rankings - but who else made the top 50 this week?

The Dutch winger soared into pole position after a flourish in form, scoring during the 5-5 thriller with Nottingham Forest and netting twice in a 2-2 draw at West Brom on Friday, with team-mate Tammy Abraham slipping to No 3.

Last week's table-topper Harry Wilson tumbled into runner-up spot after being subbed off in the 71st minute during Derby's 1-0 win at Wigan.

Hull's Jarrod Brown was involved in both goals as the Tigers salvaged a 2-2 draw at Millwall, while Sheffield Wednesday midfielder Lucas Joao scored two goals in a 2-2 draw with Rotherham.

Nottingham Forest's Lewis Grabban and Joe Lolley slipped three places after a 1-0 defeat to Preston, but Norwich's Emiliano Buendia retained No 8 spot with match-high stats for chances created and duels in a 3-2 win against Bolton.

Meanwhile, Rotherham midfielder Richard Towell benefited for a goalkeeping error after his long-range strike slipped under Cameron Dawson in the draw at Hillsborough.

The Power Rankings methodology reflects a player's performance by awarding points for 34 different stats.

Below, we present the in-form chart based on performances over the past five Championship matchdays (with greater weight placed on recent games), your club's top points scorer and the season accumulative chart.

The Sky Sports Power Rankings will be updated every week during the season, so be sure to keep an eye on the big movers...

