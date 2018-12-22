Jose Gomes to be appointed Reading boss on Saturday

Jose Gomes will sign a contract to become the new Reading manager later on Saturday, Sky Sports News understands.

The 48-year old took charge of Portuguese side Rio Ave for the last time on Wednesday, in which they lost to Sporting Lisbon in the Portuguese Cup.

Gomes has been the favourite for the role at the Madejski Stadium after the Royals failed to reach an agreement with another Portuguese side Vitoria de Guimaraes for their boss Luis Castro.

Reading have been on the hunt for a new manager after sacking Paul Clement two weeks ago.

More follows...