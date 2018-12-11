Reading end Luis Castro interest amid hunt for new manager

Luis Castro is remaining in charge of Vitoria de Guimaraes

Reading have ended their pursuit of Luis Castro and are still looking for a new permanent manager to replace Paul Clement.

Sky Sports News understand the 47-year-old was not able to agree terms with the Sky Bet Championship strugglers, who are currently 22nd, and will remain as head coach of Vitoria de Guimaraes in the Portuguese top flight.

The 57-year-old former Porto coach has taken Vitoria to fifth in the Primeira Liga despite having little money to spend.

Sky sources understand former Fulham boss Slavisa Jokanovic is on Reading's shortlist of candidates to replace Clement as manager - who was sacked on Thursday after less than nine months in charge.

Clement was appointed in March and helped the club secure safety in the second tier after a challenging season, but was dismissed on Thursday following four league games without a win.

U23 coach Scott Marshall was put in temporary charge as the Royals lost 2-0 at home to Sheffield United on Sunday.