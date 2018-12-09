Reading 'approach Vitoria de Guimaraes over coach Luis Castro'

Vitoria de Guimaraes head coach Luis Castro has emerged as the leading candidate for the Reading job

Reading have made contact with Portuguese club Vitoria de Guimaraes, whose head coach Luis Castro has been linked with a move to the club, Sky Sports News understands.

Castro has refused to comment on speculation linking him to Sky Bet Championship strugglers Reading, saying he will only speak about the matter on Monday after Vitoria have played one of his former clubs, Rio Ave.

His reputation continues to grow, having guided Vitoria to fifth in the Primeira Liga despite having little money to spend.

Since taking charge in the summer, the 47-year old has led Guimaraes to five wins, three draws and three defeats in the league.

Sky Sports News understands one other candidate on Reading's shortlist is former Fulham boss Slavisa Jokanovic, although Castro remains the strong favourite.

Currently 22nd in the Championship, Reading sacked Paul Clement on Thursday after less than nine months in charge.

The Royals' U23 coach Scott Marshall was put in charge but Reading have now slipped into the relegation zone after losing 2-0 at home to Sheffield United on Sunday, a fifth game without a win.