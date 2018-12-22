Reading appoint Jose Gomes as manager

Reading have confirmed Jose Gomes as their new manager

The 48-year-old Portuguese was confirmed as the Championship club's new boss after their winless was run was extended to seven games by a home defeat to Middlesbrough.

"Reading FC are delighted to announce that José Gomes has today been officially appointed as first team manager of the Royals," the club said on Twitter.

Gomes' first game in charge of Reading will be at Millwall on Boxing Day

Gomes took charge of Portuguese side Rio Ave for the last time on Wednesday as they lost to Sporting Lisbon in the Portuguese Cup.

Reading had been seeking a new manager since sacking Paul Clement two weeks ago and it initially appeared it would be another Portuguese who took over.

However, the Royals failed to reach an agreement with Vitoria de Guimaraes for Luis Castro, and turned their attention to Gomes.

Gomes, who leaves Rio Ave sixth in the Primeira, is an experienced coach who has worked at Porto and Benfica, as well as taking charge of Pacos de Ferreira, Desportivo das Aves, Leixoes, Uniao de Leiria and Moreirense for varying periods.

The 48-year-old returned to Portuguese football with Rio Ave in the summer after a spell in Saudi Arabia with Al Taawon.

His first game in charge of the Royals, who are just one place above the relegation zone, will come against fellow strugglers Millwall on Boxing Day, who are behind Reading only on goal difference.