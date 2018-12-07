EFL's One2Watch: Portsmouth winger Ronan Curtis

1:48 Sky Sports News takes a closer look at Portsmouth winger Ronan Curtis in the latest instalment of EFL's One2Watch… Sky Sports News takes a closer look at Portsmouth winger Ronan Curtis in the latest instalment of EFL's One2Watch…

It has certainly taken no time for Ronan Curtis to adapt to life in English football…

The 22-year-old only arrived at Portsmouth in May, having joined from Northern Irish side Derry City, but has so far been a key component in their promotion challenge.

Curtis has been a constant threat in front of goal for Pompey and is currently their joint-top scorer with seven goals in 17 matches.

He has also chipped in with the third most assists in Sky Bet League One, creating six goals for Kenny Jackett's side.

Portsmouth currently sit top of League One, four points clear of nearest challengers Sunderland, having lost only one of their opening 19 matches.

Following his impressive start to the campaign, Curtis was rewarded with his first international call-up for the Republic of Ireland in September.

But he was made to wait to make his Ireland debut, featuring in the goalless draw with Denmark in November.

Hit the video above as Sky Sports News takes a closer look at the in-form Curtis…