Kenny Jackett departs as Portsmouth manager after four-year spell

Sunday 14 March 2021 12:00, UK

Kenny Jackett has departed his role as first-team manager at Portsmouth.

Jackett leaves the Sky Bet League One side a day after they lost the Papa John's Trophy final to Salford on penalties.

The club say they have already begun the process of appointing Jackett's successor.

The club's chief executive Mark Catlin said in a statement: "Portsmouth Football Club would like to place on record our sincere thanks to Kenny for the work he has done during his near four-year spell at the club and we all wish him well for the future.

"It has been an emotional past few weeks for everyone associated with Pompey and we now begin the process - which will be as short as possible - of appointing someone who we believe can give us the best chance of finishing inside the top six. These talks begin today."

Since taking charge at Fratton Park in the summer of 2017, Jackett led Portsmouth to finishes of eighth, fourth and fifth in League One, with the club seventh in the current standings.

His highlight as Pompey boss came in 2019 when he led the club to win the EFL Trophy at Wembley Stadium.

