Portsmouth 0-0 Salford (2-4 on penalties): Ammies lift 2019/20 Papa John's Trophy

Salford lifted their first trophy as an EFL club after beating Portsmouth 4-2 on penalties to win the rescheduled 2019/20 Papa John's Trophy final.

Both teams had booked their places at Wembley back in February 2020, but with the outbreak of the Covid-19 pandemic, the showpiece - which was originally scheduled for April 5 last year - was pushed back until both the 2019/20 and 2020/21 finals could be played back to back.

Goalkeeper Craig MacGillivray and his opposite number Vaclav Hladky starred as the game was taken all the way to a shootout, which began in the worst possible way for Pompey, when Ryan Williams struck the first spot-kick over the crossbar.

It got worse when Ronan Curtis' effort was beaten away by Hladky - and with Salford converting all four penalties of their own - it was Richie Wellens' men who lifted the trophy and prevented their opponents from becoming the first team to retain it.

How Salford made history at Wembley

Image: Salford lifted the 2019/20 Papa John's Trophy after a penalty shootout win over Portsmouth

Salford started the quicker of the two sides and James Wilson's shot from the edge of the penalty area was pushed behind by MacGillivray - who would go on to have a Man-of-the-Match display in the Portsmouth goal.

Kenny Jackett's men had begun like a team who had lost their last three and Salford got another chance as Brandon Thomas-Asante forced a low save out of MacGillivray.

Salford continued to create the chances, with Jordan Turnbull the next to be kept out by MacGillivray. This time the Scottish shot-stopper got down to his right to prevent the Ammies taking a deserved lead.

Image: The two sides matched one another throughout 90 minutes and extra-time

Jackett responded with a triple half-time change as Lee Brown, Curtis and Marcus Harness were introduced.

MacGillivray kept his Man-of-the-Match performance intact with another fine save, pushing away a close-range header from Salford skipper Ash Eastham at the midway point of the second half.

Brown guided a side-footed effort wide of the post as Portsmouth ended the 90 minutes on top - but still MacGillivray had to be at this best, this time scooping clear a downward header from Bruno Andrade.

3:24 Salford City boss Richie Wellens was full of praise for his side after beating Portsmouth in the Papa John's Trophy final

Hladky would be called into action as the first period of extra-time wore on, matching the magnificence of MacGillivray to keep out Williams.

Salford substitute Mani Dieseruvwe struck the angle of the goal frame with a vicious strike, with their efforts summed up by the fact they lost both Richie Towell and Tom Clarke through injury in extra-time.

As with the initial 90 minutes, it was the holders who were looking most likely to win it at the death but, as with the 2019 final some 713 days ago, the contest would be decided on penalties.

Image: Ronan Curtis' spot-kick in the shootout was saved by Vaclav Hladky

If MacGillivray had been the hero during the goalless two hours, his counterpart Hladky would surpass him in the shoot-out.

Williams ballooned Portsmouth's first spot-kick over the crossbar with Luke Burgess sending MacGillivray the wrong way to give Salford the early advantage.

Hladky would make a superb stop to save Curtis' effort and Salford would move further clear through Dieseruvwe's cool penalty.

Brown made no mistake with his emphatic penalty but Thomas-Asante would score for Salford, maintaining their perfect run. Raggett had to score for Pompey and obliged with a good strike, meaning Lowe could win it for Salford.

He would lash it home to win the shoot-out for the League Two side, leading to jubilant celebrations on the Wembley pitch.