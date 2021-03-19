Danny Cowley: Portsmouth appoint former Huddersfield and Lincoln boss

Portsmouth have appointed Danny Cowley as manager on a contract that will initially run until the end of the season.

The former Lincoln and Huddersfield Town boss will be assisted by his younger brother Nicky, with the duo out of work since July 2020 when they were both sacked by Huddersfield.

The Cowley brothers had previously managed Concord Rangers and Braintree Town before taking charge of Lincoln in 2016 - where they enjoyed massive success - including two promotions, an EFL Trophy title in 2018 and guiding the team to the FA Cup quarter-finals in 2017.

Cowley took over the Imps when they were in the fifth-tier National League, and their FA Cup run was the first time a non-league side had reached the last eight in over 100 years. He then lead them to promotion to Sky Bet League Two, and again to Sky Bet League One.

He left Lincoln to become Huddersfield boss in September 2019, a spell which lasted less than a year with the Terriers finishing the season just three points above the Championship relegation spots.

Cowley replaces Kenny Jackett, who departed his role as first-team manager of the League One side on Sunday, a day after they lost the EFL Trophy final to Salford on penalties.

Pompey have slid to 10th in the table after four straight defeats and host fellow play-off hopefuls Ipswich on Saturday.

"This is a club with unbelievable tradition, so the board didn't need to sell it to us. We're proud and privileged to be here," Danny Cowley said.

"Hopefully they saw two hard-working people who love the game and we're delighted to be at Pompey.

"We always have the ambition of leaving a club in a better position than we found it. We'll be doing everything in order to achieve that here."

Pompey chief executive Mark Catlin added: "Having spent time with Danny and Nicky over the past few days, and speaking to those who know them well, I am delighted that we can finally announce their arrival at Fratton Park.

"We are all totally focused on giving Portsmouth Football Club the best chance of promotion in what is now, effectively, a 12-game mini-season."

Nicky Cowley said: "We're looking forward to the challenge and this really is a great opportunity for us.

"The experience we've had in the game can hopefully stand us in good stead to have a strong finish to the season."